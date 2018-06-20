IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, continuing with its endeavor to recognize and encourage IT, ITES and Software Product Companies along with the end users of IT across Industry verticals, institutes the IMC Digital Technology Awards. Currently in its 4th cycle, the award function was held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at the Imperial Hall, St. Regis Mumbai. Padma Bhushan Shri S Ramadorai, CBE, Former Vice Chairman, MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services was the Chief Guest at the function.



An overwhelming response through quality applications ensured that the IMC Digital Technology Awards 2017 were fairly contested in the 2 groups i.e the IT industries and the End-User Companies for digital transformations.



The Panel of Jury constituted an eminent panel comprising of the stalwarts in the IT industry:

Mr. Anil Jaggia – Ex-CIO, HDFC Bank

– Ex-CIO, HDFC Bank Mr. Atul Nishar – Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

– Former Chairman of NASSCOM, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd. Padma Shri Dr. Deepak Phatak – Professor, IIT Mumbai

– Professor, IIT Mumbai Mr. Harish Mehta – Co-Founder of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd.,

– Co-Founder of NASSCOM and Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd., Mr. Keshav Murugesh – Group CEO, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

– Group CEO, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Kushe Bahl – Partner Mckinsey & Co. Inc.

– Partner Mckinsey & Co. Inc. Mr. M ukesh Kriplani – Chief Officer – Business Process Transformation & IT, Marico Ltd.

– Chief Officer – Business Process Transformation & IT, Marico Ltd. Ms . Sandhya Vasudevan – MD, Group Chief Operations Officer, Deutsche Bank

. – MD, Group Chief Operations Officer, Deutsche Bank Mr. Sanjay Mehta – Private Investor



Providing an insight into what constitutes IMC and the awards, Dr Lalit Kanodia, President, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) said that the Digital Technology Awards were an initiative started at IMC, to boost and felicitate both IT industries and corporates who are adding value in the country's growth and economy through digitization of systems and processes. He indicated that India should liberate the trade market, which was one of the reason that IT industry grew in India, as at advent of IT industries, it was not bound by any stringent regulations. He specified the importance of increase in exports, tourism, vocational training, women empowerment and boosting of the MSME sectors for the growth of India into a developed Nation.



While introducing the gist of the awards IMC Digital Technology Awards, Mr Ashank Desai, Chairman of Digital Technology Committee, IMC, emphasized that over the years the quality of the applications received have improved tremendously. He specified that the core IT industry will have to grapple with the kind of applications being developed and implemented by the end-user community, which were an eye-opener to many. The IMC Digital Technology Awards was now trying to focus on the Startups as this sector needed the boost.



The awards were then presented by the Chief Guest Mr. S Ramadorai. Ms Sandhya Vasudevan, Jury Chair, IMC Digital Technology Awards 2017 gave a brief of how the process of selection took place. She also emphasized that the Jury focused on the digital aspect of the application, technology used, how the solution provided a learning curve to the industry especially the MSME and how the solution achieved digital transformation which could set precedence in the industry. The list of awards were:



IMC Digital Technology Lifetime Achievement Award 2017



The prestigious IMC Digital Technology Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 was bestowed on Mr Harish Mehta, Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd. for his tremendous contribution towards the IT industry. From being the Founder of NASSCOM to establishment of Indian Angel Network, he is one of the stalwart who has been a major promoter of the IT industry by contributing 7.5% of India’s GDP from software exports.



Category 1 – IT Product

Small: Coreintegra Consulting Services Pvt Ltd : The platform offers solutions for tacking labour laws which has been implemented statewise. The potential of managing labour laws in India is a critical aspect which was offered by this product with all relevant technologies assimilated in it.



Small: Findability Sciences : A platform created for supporting change. It used Big data, cognitive technology, AI elements, intelligent technology is not constraint to one industry alone. It uses algorithms to then analyse business, performance, employees etc.



Category 3- Emerging Technologies

Large: BSE Ltd. : Very interesting application by BSE as it uses emerging technologies in the space of fraud leveraging social media and making sure that its members can use it.



Small: Ben and Bella English from Wits Interactive : Use of augmented reality in learning English through hands on experience, books, cartoons, flashcards etc. making it very uniquely interactive.



Category 3 – Most Promising Start-up

Large: GoPhygital : They are transcending realities through technology. The convergence of gaming technology, design, media and behavioural sciences. It is a confluence of multi-disciplinary technologies which made it very unique.



Category 5 – End Users of IT

BFSI

Large: Aditya Birla Capital Health Insurance : The product Increased the ease of usage, speed of delivery, implemented cashless chronic management, customer onboard, customer service and digital claims.



Manufacturing and Engineering

Large: Blue Star Limited : It’s a customer service app. It increased the revenue by 30% using IoT, analytics, cloud and mobility which is an absolute digital tool. Something that has driven profits and enhanced revenue.



Utilities & Energy

Large: Tech Mahindra Ltd. : It has converged or linked up the entire eco system of the organization and has built a huge solution. It drives the profitability.



Small: Vritti Solutions Ltd. : It has converged or linked up the entire eco system of the organization and has built a smaller scale solution for the SME. It drives the profitability.



Education & Training

Small: Lectory : It’s an engagement platform for digital learning, created a market place, enables teachers to share predefined assignments and the future way of learning.



Logistics

Small: Teamglobal Logistics Pvt Ltd : An assistant that use simple tool like Whatsapp for the Tracking in Logistics for the SME.



Transportation

Small: Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited : Productivity and efficiency increased by onboarding drivers from 70 hours to around 15 to 20 mins.



Special Award in Category 5 for Government Services

Large: Government of Rajasthan : The Bhamashah Swasthya BimaYojana achieved enormous digital transformation in the healthcare by empowering citizens to avail cashless medical treatment and providing healthcare solutions designed for them by 3i Infotech.

Special Recognition

Large: IT Services – BSE Ltd.

Large: IT Products- Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Small: IT Products- Lumina Datamatics

Small: Emerging Technology- Datamatics Digital Limited (erstwhile TechJini)



Speaking at the event, Mr S. Ramadorai, himself a winner of the IMC Digital Technology Lifetime Achievement Awards said, that the IMC Digital Technology Awards truly recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of the IT industry that has developed solutions, applications and improvements that have really transformed the businesses. He congratulated Mr Harish Mehta, Executive Chairman, Onward Technologies Ltd. for winning the Lifetime Achievement Award 2017 which he richly deserved, due to his contribution towards NASSCOM that boosted the creation of numerous iconic IT Companies in India. He then spoke of were the rapidly growing of intelligent world with electronics and digital technologies which were creating huge disruptions in almost all industries. He also specified the role of AI and intelligent technology in achieving skill development in the country.



Apart from this, the event included an interesting panel discussion on “AI – The Way Forward…” moderated by Mr Ashank Desai, Founder, Mastek Ltd. The panelists included Mr. Jashan Bhumkar, Director of Soujanya Color, Dr. Suresh A Shan, Chief Technology Officer, Business Information Technology Solutions (BITS), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Mr. Umar Ali Shaikh, Vice President – Infrastructure & Data Management & Head of Technology Transformation Services for Atos India and APAC, Mr. Vinay Kumar, CEO & Founder of Arya.ai.



The sponsors for the event were Atos India Pvt. Ltd., Persistant Systems Ltd., Atul Nishar Foundation, WNS Global Services (P) Ltd. and Nelito Systems. The Media Partners for the event were CIO Review and Enterprise IT World. The Online News Distribution Partner were Business Wire India. The event was very well attended by distinguished personalities representing the IT, ITES and the End User community to make it a roaring success.