Hyundai Motor India Limited

Hyundai is the proud Official Automotive Partner of FIFA since 1999

Hyundai India Creates Brilliant Experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Fans this season

Fans give a missed call on a unique Hyundai Football Fan Helpline number **FOOTBALL (DIAL: **36682255) to participate in #SaveMyGame campaign

to participate in campaign Exciting ‘Home Dug Out’ Hyundai-FIFA Football Experience for 15 Lucky Fans

Hyundai-FIFA Football Experience for Social Media Contest ‘Guess the Winner’ for Football Enthusiasts #SaveMyGame for all the football fans across the country. The campaign will be live from 14th June to 15th July 2018 where Football Fans can ‘Save Their Game’ by giving a missed call on a special Hyundai Football Fan Helpline and create an entertaining experience for their interruption (like a family member or a friend). The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events that unites millions of fans in a collective exhilarating football experience across the world and Hyundai’s ‘Save My Game’ will provide lucky winners a Brilliant Experience while cheering for their favorite teams.



The FIFA enthusiasts can give a missed call on **FOOTBALL (**36682255) Helpline number to participate and win an opportunity to free themselves from any interruption (like a family member or a friend) for an uninterrupted FIFA experience. Hyundai Motor India will invite the nominated family member or friend of the ‘Save My Game’ lucky winner and engage them in exciting activities such as Interactions with well-known Radio Jockeys, TV stars or an E-voucher which can be used to avail a movie ticket, Spa, Dine out, or Test drive of a Hyundai model during the selected match timing. More than 100 Fan Helpline dialers will get a chance to ‘Save Their Game’ on each match day. The Helpline number will be active from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM on all match days.



Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Puneet Anand, Sr. GM & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has a long-standing history in football as a proud Automobile official Partner of FIFA since 1999. Football is not just a sport, it’s an emotion full of passion and joy. As a Dynamic and Modern Premium Brand Automotive Brand, Hyundai has always connected with youth and sports enthusiasts globally. The upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup is a big moment for all football fans in India and across the world. We are committed to supporting football by providing fans with unique and enjoyable experiences in the same way as we are committed to caring for our customers by ensuring special and rewarding Hyundai Ownership Experiences. We are confident that #SaveMyGame will strike an instant chord with both the fans and their friends and family by adding ‘Brilliant Moments’ to their lives and helping us become Lifetime Partners in Automobile and Beyond.”



Hyundai Motor has been the Official Automotive Partner of FIFA since 1999. Hyundai Motor has provided with 530 vehicles to assist with the streamlined running of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. This not only strengthens the relationship we have with FIFA but shows our commitment to supporting and furthering the development of football by providing fans with unique and enjoyable experiences like this. In the same way, we are constantly committed to caring for our customers by ensuring special and rewarding Hyundai ownership experiences all over the world. Follow @HyundaiIndia for more fun and exciting updates on Hyundai Save My Game.

To watch the Hyundai Save My Game film click on this link: https://youtu.be/h5ZKbkEc1eU