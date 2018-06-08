Hrithik Roshan, an equity partner in Cure.fit, welcomes Fitness First members to the Cure.Fit family, Cure.fit recently announced its merger with Oaktree funded Fitness First chain of premium gyms. The strategic partnership is expected to accelerate Cure.fit’s plans to expand at a rapid rate with over 5 gym additions every month. This consolidation will give Fitness First members access not only to the HRX workout by Hrithik Roshan but also other WO formats provided under the Cult.fit roof.

As part of this merger, the exclusive HRX workout will now be available to the 50+ Cult and Fitness First centers across India along with all the new ones opening hereon. HRX workout is a special regime designed by Hrithik and his team at HRX. Hrithik has taken personal interest in training the master trainers at Cult.fit to impart definite knowledge, technique and philosophy endorsed by him. It majorly focuses on improving the range of motion, full body strength, and core activation. It is a trained-level course that is available for trained as well as untrained fitness lovers.



As Equity partners Hrithik and HRX’s mission, to enable every individual to become the best version of them is synergistic to Cure.fit’s vision of a holistic wellness of mind and body. Through this collaboration, both the brands aim to redefine fitness and aspire to transform and empower a billion people to be their own hero.



Commenting on Cure.fit’s merger with Fitness First, Hrithik Roshan said, “I am delighted to be associated with Cure.fit, a company that embodies all aspects of health in equal measure. I strongly believe in the philosophy of healthy living which is integral to brand HRX – it is not just about being fit, but truly undergoing a transformation in your lifestyle and understanding the connection between mind and body. This merger is another marquee consolidation in the fitness industry and a step towards building an integrated health and fitness platform in the country."

Speaking on the Cure.fit’s merger with Fitness First, co-founder Mukesh Bansal said, “Since the launch, Cure.fit’s growing popularity amongst consumers validates the need for holistic, preventive healthcare solutions in the country. We are very excited about our merger with Fitness First in India and we see great synergies in our business models. Now all the Fitness First members in India will have a direct access to HRX workout and CULT centres through the Cure.fit platform. "