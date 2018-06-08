HRX
Hrithik Roshan, an equity partner in Cure.fit, welcomes Fitness First members to the Cure.Fit family, Cure.fit recently announced its merger with Oaktree funded Fitness First chain of premium gyms. The strategic partnership is expected to accelerate Cure.fit’s plans to expand at a rapid rate with over 5 gym additions every month. This consolidation will give Fitness First members access not only to the HRX workout by Hrithik Roshan but also other WO formats provided under the Cult.fit roof.
As part of this merger, the exclusive HRX workout will now be available to the 50+ Cult and Fitness First centers across India along with all the new ones opening hereon. HRX workout is a special regime designed by Hrithik and his team at HRX. Hrithik has taken personal interest in training the master trainers at Cult.fit to impart definite knowledge, technique and philosophy endorsed by him. It majorly focuses on improving the range of motion, full body strength, and core activation. It is a trained-level course that is available for trained as well as untrained fitness lovers.
Speaking on the Cure.fit’s merger with Fitness First, co-founder Mukesh Bansal said, “Since the launch, Cure.fit’s growing popularity amongst consumers validates the need for holistic, preventive healthcare solutions in the country. We are very excited about our merger with Fitness First in India and we see great synergies in our business models. Now all the Fitness First members in India will have a direct access to HRX workout and CULT centres through the Cure.fit platform."
