GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, conducted its first regional Customer Summit in Mumbai. As part of the company’s continued customer focus, the Summit served as an opportunity for customers from Western India to come together to share ideas and discuss future challenges and opportunities. The event saw an active participation from over 180 customers, including web professionals and resellers.



The Summit featured speaker sessions including GoDaddy’s Chief Product Officer Steven Aldrich, who addressed the audience on “How Independent Ventures Drive Global Employment”, followed by an interactive session with customers, led by Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India, discussing how businesses could drive growth by “Falling in love with your customers’ problem”. The event also featured panel discussions and a closing keynote by Mr. Kiran Karnik, former President of NASSCOM and a guiding force for the Indian IT industry.



Customer engagement and recognition is a key commitment for GoDaddy This Customer Summit supports the Customer Engagement Program announced earlier by GoDaddy.



Commenting on GoDaddy’s customer centric approach, Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India, said, “Supporting our customers in India and being available to help them create and grow their online presence for their business, has always been a key element of our value proposition. It humbles us to hear stories of grit and determination from our customers. These customer journeys keep us motivated to serve our one million strong customer base in India, and to collaborate with them in their ventures. With an overwhelming response such as this, we look forward to creating similar event platforms in the future.”



At the GoDaddy Customer Summit, people widely took to Facebook and Instagram to share real-time updates, uploading their event pictures tagging @GoDaddy and using #GoDaddyIndia.



