The liver transplant team from Global Hospitals, Mumbai successfully completed 250 liver transplants over a span of 4 years at their facility. The multi super specialty tertiary care hospital currently performs three to four transplants in a month.

Liver is considered as one of the most adaptable organs in our body. Any malfunction or disorder can result in various processes being affected. The comprehensive liver transplant mission at the hospital aims to provide effective healthcare by connecting all the people suffering from liver diseases.

“Global Hospitals, Mumbai provides a comprehensive set of treatments and diagnostic procedures for the treatment of various disorders related to the liver. We are staffed with a team of globally recognized liver and pancreas surgeons, nurses, and technicians. We have the best facilities for all endoscopic and colonoscopy procedures. Working with other specialists, our doctors provide consistent and seamless treatment to all the patients suffering from various liver diseases,” comments Manpreet Singh Sohal, Regional COO, Global Hospitals.

Currently, India is at a stage where organ donation awareness needs to done at a community level. Liver diseases are one of the least recognized causes of mortality in India. Experts are of the opinion that less than 10 percent of adults and less than eight percent of children are in need of liver transplants.

“While there are regular campaigns on awareness and efforts by the healthcare providers on organ donation, we still see an evident gap between the number of organs donated and the people waiting for organ donation. Also, we witness that there is a lack of cadaveric donors. Majority of liver transplants are done with living donors. 85% of liver transplant donors in India are living donors. We need to increase the number of cadaveric donors,” stated Dr Samir Shah, Head, Department of Hepatology Institute of Liver Diseases, HPB Surgery and Transplant.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Ravi Mohanka, Chief Surgeon and Head of Department of Liver Transplant and Hepato-Biliary Surgery said, “Liver disease may affect one in every 5 Indians and around 10 lakh patients of liver cirrhosis are newly diagnosed every year in our country. According to World Health Organization (WHO), liver related disease is the tenth most common cause of death in India. So it is necessary for everyone to opt for regular checkups. Programs around vaccination and expanding awareness will go a long way in addressing the problem of liver diseases.”