Branding always plays an important role in a business and formulating an effective brand strategy can be a game changer in today’s crowded marketing. Over million domain names already registered, it’s very unique if the dot-com URL that matches the business name is readily available. In its attempt to avoid confusion amongst customers and attract maximum traffic to its website, Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal, has changed its domain name from gofynd.com to fynd.com. Obtaining fynd.com as the domain name has been arduous and a long wait for the company.



Housing.com, also had changed the domain from housing.co.in in 2013 which was bought for $500k. Similarly, a four-character domain name is supremely priced. Commenting on the new domain name, Fynd Co-Founder, Harsh Shah said “Negotiations of acquiring this domain has been on since a year now. A typical four-character domain name price ranges from $50K to $1.5M, making it a tough fight to put up. Also, the previous domain was causing a lot of conflicts in the minds of customers.”



He also added, “Switching to a new domain name is a huge decision. We decided to go for a new domain name to boost our search rankings, increase our search engine visibility and to not lose traffic. Web traffic is crucial for our business and attracting the right visitors will only help us generate qualified leads and drive more sales. Currently, the ratio at which Fynd is growing is impressive. We do not want any barrier to impede Fynd’s growth journey.”



With Fynd’s latest funding led by Google, the fashion e-commerce portal has got a major boost to enhance its activities. By leveraging technology and investing in constant innovations such as the domain name change, Fynd is sure to add more merits in its list in the coming years.