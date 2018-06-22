Frost & Sullivan Felicitates Top Establishments Showcasing Transformational Innovation and Growth Across the Indian ICT Industry at Its 2018 India ICT Awards
This year 39 awards were presented to companies and enterprises for their remarkable performance
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Frost & Sullivan concluded its 16th edition of the 2018 India ICT Awards in New Delhi. This year, 39 awards were presented to companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies, across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile and Wireless.
Talking about the award recipients this year, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "I would like to congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary performance. This is the 16th year of the awards in India and every year, we see competition getting more intense. A common thing we saw in all award recipients was business model innovation to cater to changing customer needs, followed by meticulous implementation of go-to-market strategies."
A team of leading Frost & Sullivan analysts and consultants were involved in the shortlisting, evaluation, and research process, applying the measurement-based methodology and parameters that have been the hallmark of Frost & Sullivan globally. The findings of the detailed evaluation were then presented to a panel of independent jury comprising influential personalities, decision makers, and thought leaders from the Indian ICT industry, who have themselves pushed the boundaries of innovation and corporate excellence.
The esteemed jury members for Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards included:
Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer, Head (SAP & IT), India Glycols Limited
Avinash Velhal, Group CIO – APAC, India & Middle East, Vice President – IT & Process, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited
Chander Khanduja, Chief Information Officer, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Keyur Desai, CIO – Essar Ports & Shipping | Head Info- Security, Network & Communications – Essar Group
Pratap Gharge, Executive President & CIO, Bajaj Electricals Limited
The event witnessed attendance from more than 100 CXOs and industry frontrunners and was supported by our media partners – Channel Times, CXO Today, InfotechLead, TelecomLead, and Telecom Watch.
The participants at the Awards Banquet represented the top and senior management, including investors, venture capitalists, members from regulatory bodies, and industry associations. To find out more about partnership opportunities for the 2019 edition of ICT awards, please contact Amit Kumar at [email protected]. To know more about 2018 India ICT Awards and its methodology, please visit www.frost.com/ictawards, or please mail your query to [email protected] with your full name, company name, title, telephone number and company e-mail address.
Recipients of the 2018 India ICT Awards
S. No.
Award Title
Award Recipient
Enterprise Infrastructure
1
Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year
Lifesize
2
Contact Center Vendor of the Year
Cisco Systems
3
Enterprise Team Messaging Vendor of the Year
Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
4
Conferencing Service Provider of the Year
Tata Communications
5
Unified Communication Vendor of the Year
Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
6
Network Security Vendor of the Year
Cisco Systems
7
Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
Wipro Ltd.
8
Datacenter and Software Defined Networking Security Vendor of the Year
Cisco Systems
9
Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year
Paladion Networks Pvt. Ltd.
10
Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year
Netscout Arbor India
11
Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year
Radware Ltd.
12
Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
Symantec Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
13
Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year
Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
14
Cyber Security Analytics Platform Vendor of the Year
Cisco Systems
15
Emerging Cyber Security Vendor of the Year
Lucideus
Emerging Services
16
FinTech Vendor of the Year in Insurance
Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd.
17
FinTech Vendor of the Year in Credit
Capital Float
18
FinTech Vendor of the Year in Banking
Signzy Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
19
Analytics Platform/Solution Provider of the Year
Fractal Analytics
20
Marketing Analytics Company of the Year
Cartesian Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
21
Artificial Intelligence Solution/Product of the Year
Senseforth.AI
22
Virtual Reality Provider of the Year
SmartVizX
23
E-learning & Education Platform of the Year
Shiksha.com (Info Edge India Ltd.)
24
Most Promising Blockchain Consumer Application of the Year in Logistics/Supply Chain
Accubits Technologies Inc.
Mobile & Wireless
25
Telecom Mobile Wallet of the Year
Vodafone M-Pesa, India
26
4G (LTE) Network Vendor of the Year
Huawei
Enterprise Telecom Services
27
IOT New Product/Service Innovation Award
Tata Communications
28
IOT Platform Vendor of the Year
Aeris
29
SIP Trunk New Product/Service Innovation Award
Reliance Communications
30
SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation Award
Tata Communications
31
Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year
VMware
32
Enterprise 4G Service Provider of the Year
Vodafone
33
Colocation Service Provider of the Year
ST Telemedia GDC
34
Managed Hosting Service Provider of the Year
Netmagic Solutions
35
Public Cloud Provider of the Year
Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.
36
Third Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year
Tata Communications
37
Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
Tata Communications
38
Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment
Airtel Business
39
Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment