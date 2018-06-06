Creating a green island at Dosti West County by planting partially grown plants by the employees of Dosti Realty.

Emphasis on the importance of ‘Green Spaces’ in the realty sector

June 5 has been commemorated as World Environment Day and is the principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Comprehending the significance of the day and demonstrating their support towards environment protection, Dosti Realty, Mumbai’s most revered realty developers, celebrated World Environment Day at Dosti West County, Thane. Being strongly committed towards sustainable growth, Dosti Realty pledged to save the environment by organizing a sapling nurturing and plantation drive for its employees. The initiative was undertaken to ensure a greener environment, adhering to make the earth a better place to thrive in.

This environment sustenance drive started on the occasion of World Earth Day on 22nd April 2018, wherein each employee was given a plant for their desk which they needed to take care of, for around 45 days, post which these would be replanted at a project site. At the juncture of World Environment Day the employees planted these green saplings at Dosti West County at Balkum, Thane (W). Over 170 employees across the Head Office, Branch offices as well as their clubhouses have been a part of this eco-friendly initiative.

Dosti West County is a large layout project that has a host of green features. From solar panels to LED lighting systems, a rainwater harvesting system, sewage treatment plant, native plant species used for landscaping and waste management all designed to create a greener environment. By encouraging the employees each do their part and plant with a purpose, Dosti Realty aims to make them good stewards of the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “Dosti Realty has always been conscious about the environment and we make an effort to ensure that the projects we construct are eco-friendly. This time we wanted to do something within our office to promote green living as a way of life. By asking employees to take care of a plant for over a month it helps promote the fact that if we each do our part even little things done in our daily lives can help make a big difference. This can be done by not just planting a sapling but also by recycling, limiting our use of plastic, using public transport or pooling for travel and switching the lights off when you leave a room.”