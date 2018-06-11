Speaking on the occasion Ashwin Yardi, COO of Capgemini in India said, “Technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning are increasingly shaping business and industries as a whole. At Capgemini, we believe that effective innovation requires an outcome-oriented approach and discipline – we call it applied innovation. We have invested in a rich portfolio of innovative offerings, coupled with sector expertise and technology capabilities, to transform enterprises that are constantly looking to stay ahead of the curve. Tech Fiesta brings together our ecosystem of stakeholders, including customers, partners, start-ups, academia and employees, to explore our solutions and capabilities to unlock new possibilities for enterprises across the globe.”

Tech Fiesta is designed and driven by Capgemini’s Mumbai Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE)[1], which is part of a global network of 12 AIEs that are at the heart of Capgemini’s Innovation services delivery. A global platform designed to enable enterprises to discover relevant innovations, the AIEs serve dual roles – as a hub for organizing Capgemini’s ecosystem of start-ups, accelerators, incubators, strategic technology and business partners, as well as a physical location and framework to engage clients in developing new innovations and adopting best practices.

With multiple formats of interactions such as showcase booths, panel discussions and technical learning sessions, the Tech Fiesta innovation event will see Capgemini present more than 25 solutions across the entire spectrum of future technologies. There will be five themed Experience Zones that bring Capgemini’s disruptive technologies to life through business cases and project stories, partnership stories and customer innovation success stories. They will cover:

IoT: The Connected Planet

Blockchain: Power of Transparency

Digital Customer Experience (DCX): Experience Next

AI / ML: Embedded Intelligence

Enterprise Transformation: Innovation @ Work

Tech Fiesta 2018 will take place at the following five Capgemini locations in India during June:



Location Date Mumbai June 11, 2018 Chennai June 12, 2018 Hyderabad June 14, 2018 Bangalore June 15, 2018 Pune June 18, 2018