A swift ride access from the two major IT hubs and Commercial Centres of Mumbai and Pune, Alibaug is one of the most popular travel destinations which not only serves as a weekend getaway, but also an ideal destination for Sun, Sand and the Sea enthusiast. In recent times, Alibaug has quite evidently become the preferred go-to-place over Goa for Mumbaikair’s including its A-list citizens. Alibaug seem to have become the favourite haunt for all things to catch up within short ride across the harbour.

Geographically, Alibaug lies on the Konkan coastline towards the west of India. The town is bestowed with unexplored and clean coastline with seven beaches like Alibaug, Nagaon, Kihim, Kashid etc. With a selection of multiple beaches situated across the wharf, Alibaug leaves the sea worshipper spoilt for choices. Alibaug attracts all sorts of tourist right from the Sea and Sun lovers to ancient historic forts, temples, an old church, a synagogue, Buddhist caves, Magnetic Observatory, adventurous water sports, luxe living at resorts and top end hotels, homestay to cottages etc.



Alibaug has attracted many residential and commercial developments in form of Villa, Bungalows, plots, apartments, hotels and resorts etc. The town is naturally blessed with forts, temples and beaches which has witnessed increase in the number of tourist visitors off lately. The tourists are engulfed by the tranquillity and calmness of the nature, leaving them spellbound and rejuvenated. For many, these would be week-end home options, but the future might just hold a few surprises, thanks to the ‘Changing Face of Alibaug’



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities believed that, “The Alibaug will be rapidly tapped as a tourist destination, more of a weekend holiday spot. As the new developments unfold, it will be all set to morph into an alternative, life-changing residential destination.” As most of the tourist dream to have a permanent house by the sea, it shall soon manifest into reality. “The execution of the round the year water transport to be soon operational in form of Roll On Roll Off (RORO)services; which will transform the sleepy hamlet town of ‘Alibaug’ into a ‘First Home Destination’. This ease of connectivity and a quick access to the major commercial hub of Island city a not only facilitate to and fro travel for work and other purposes as a daily routine but simultaneously also augment economic activity in the region”, he added.

The new paradigm shift evolves from the connectivity which makes Alibaug an extension of SoBo – albeit a high-end luxe destination. The smooth linkage would be the package of not just expressways and highways but in addition also the waterways. Space-starved South Mumbai has been exploring new modes of commute in form of water-based linkages, which will create new suburbia in peripheral locations like Alibaug, connecting the Island city with space on which to boost economic and tourism activities.

It is not a stand-alone option; Alibaug will develop in sync with two other locations, Navi Mumbai and Panvel. Together, the three offer a great potential to develop into an economic powerhouse. This has the potential to shift the balance of power to this ‘golden triangle corridor’. Work and business-related travel will be made easier – the enhanced connectivity will witness a radical shift in economic growth, and what is today’s second home i.e. Alibaug, can soon evolve into a first home location.

Once it evolves into a first home destination, Alibaug will offer practically everything that Goa, the prominent leisure destination on India’s west coast, has on its platter: Sun, Sand and the Sea. Viewed from the perspective of potential buyers of property in the Alibaug region, key to the success of any destination-themed project is easy access and smooth connectivity. The new water-ways and highways are all set to make Mumbai – Alibaug an easier connect. Not just will this decongest Mumbai by bringing to life every Mumbai resident's fervent desire of using waterways as a routine mode of commute, it also opens up Alibaug to the potential of being the socio-cultural and economic hub located just across Mumbai’s shoreline.

Connectivity across Mumbai harbour will include Roll-On Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) services, Breakwaters, Jetties, Catamarans, Hovercraft services which will redefine Mumbai’s sea-based connectivity with the Alibaug shoreline. With expressway road connectivity, in sync with linkages between South Mumbai and Alibaug translating into a short and swift ride across the sea, the dream of having a ‘first home’ in Alibaug may become a reality sooner, rather than later.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani- CMD- Hiranandani Communities