For years, the twin city of Mumbai, #Thane has evolved into the prime destination for luxury residential real estate among Mumbai‘s peripheral areas. From a mid-range housing destination, it has grown as the discerning home seeker’s first choice for Uber homes which re-define luxury real estate.



With ready infrastructure framework and further developments which gives the city a global look and feel, Thane is all set to be among the first urban conglomerations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to offer waterways as a mode of transport, apart from expressways and metro linkages that supplement suburban railways.



Explaining to the Thane’s evolution as a high-end, luxury residential destination, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani Co-Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group said, “The Company follows a clear vision to go beyond just creating ‘living spaces’. We have created mixed-used integrated townships and lifestyle patterns, and in effect, this has become the face of the new generation. Our community living reflects the collective psyche of a vibrant India's energy, drive, and vitality. The projects speak the language of a new passion, of affluence and of happiness, which begins with an individual and culminates into the well-being of the residents in a holistic way."



First, Hiranandani Meadows and then, Hiranandani Estate: these real estate developments by the Group have taken Thane from a mid-range real estate location to the luxury destination in not just Thane, but across the MMR. Rodas Enclave an exquisite high-end cluster development in Thane township had raised the bar of luxury living several notches above. The launch of One Hiranandani Park (OHP) on prime Ghodbunder Road epitomize uber-luxury living in the lap of mother nature.



An apt example of extravagant living, OHP will offer contemporary facilities including a luxurious podium clubhouse, nestled in lavish, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, gym, indoor games and kids play area, magnificent entrance lobbies; lush, green lawns and sports spaces are among the key highlights of the project. Eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, like rainwater harvesting and STP, have been incorporated into the design to make the project eco-friendly. The well- designed layout offers a spacious living to its elite patron.



The decentralization of business hubs due to enhanced connectivity and ease of operations has waved a new trend of corporate relocation to Thane’s Ghodbunder Road. Thane mainly attracts IT /ITes sector along with the other sectors picking up the trend. The emerging trend of a shift in workspaces will allow the Thaneites to experience ‘Walk to Work’ culture in a true sense.



Luxury homes are all about high-end construction coupled with an iconic architecture of global standards and precision engineering, making such homes the ideal choice for aspiring, affluent home buyers – seekers of luxury homes who seek not just an enhanced standard of living but also a superior quality of life.

For the global citizen, used to plush locales world-over, One Hiranandani Park offers the elite living extravaganza with the international standards. Its strategic location on Ghodbunder Road, Thane and nearing ready for possession on receipt of Occupation Certificate (O.C.), a project is all set to enhance Thane’s status as not just a high-end real estate destination, but an Uber luxury destination for grandeur homes.