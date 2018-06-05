The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density, best-in-class efficiency and decreased system costs. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is starting volume production for CoolGaN™ products by the end of 2018, the company announced during PCIM Europe. Engineering samples of the high reliable GaN solution in the market are available now. At PCIM 2018 Infineon showcases (Hall 9, booth 412) CoolGaN products in telecom, adapter, wireless charging and server solutions.

“Infineon is the global leader in power solutions and we truly believe that the next big thing in power management is gallium nitride,” said Steffen Metzger, Senior Director High Voltage Conversion at Infineon. “Our goal is to be the first choice for customers when it comes to GaN power, and we have all assets in place to live up to this ambition. The market for GaN has been gaining a strong momentum; the advantages of using this technology in certain applications are evident. From operating expense and capital expenditure reduction, through higher power density enabling smaller and lighter designs, to overall system cost reduction, the benefits are compelling.”

Infineon’s CoolGaN is one of the most reliable and globally qualified GaN solutions in the market. During the quality management process not only the device is tested, but also its behavior in the application. The performance of CoolGaN is beyond other GaN products in the market. At 100 ppm (parts per million), its predicted lifetime is about 55 years, exceeding the expected lifespan by 40 years. CoolGaN enables, for example, doubled output power in a given energy storage slot size, freeing up space and realizing higher efficiency at the same time.

Availability

Full production of CoolGaN 400 V and 600 V e-mode HEMTs will start by end of 2018. CoolGaN 400 V will be available in 70 mΩ in SMD bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package. CoolGaN 600 V comes in top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package and bottom-side cooled DSO-20-85. With 70 mΩ and 190 mΩ 600V CoolGaN devices in bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and DFN 8×8 packages, the 600V CoolGaN portfolio will be complemented.

More information about Infineon’s CoolGaN is available at www.infineon.com/gan

