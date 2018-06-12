The much-awaited petrol variant of the all-new BMW X3 has been launched in India today.



Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i has further diversified the powerful engine portfolio of the BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and can now be ordered from BMW dealerships from today onwards.



Available in a Luxury Line design scheme, the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i stands out with its dynamic driving qualities on any terrain and unrestricted everyday usability.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X range is a pioneer in the Sports Activity Vehicle segment. The BMW X3 has been extremely successful as it combines supreme SAV characteristics with comfort and everyday suitability. With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option. With cutting-edge BMW TwinPower Turbo technology is at its core, this engine spells power and performance. The xDrive technology in the BMW X3 ensures unhindered progress, not only when travelling along rutted gravel or sand tracks, over the churned-up ground or in deep mud, but also on city roads with high-speed bumps.”



The ex-showroom price for the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i is as follows:

BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line: INR 56,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X3 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue. The range of fine upholstery combinations in the all-new BMW X3 Luxury Line include Leather Vernasca Beige and Leather Vernasca Mocha.



The all-new BMW X3

The all-new BMW X3 has been reinterpreted with a striking design language, featuring a compelling front with a boldly enhanced distinctive double kidney grille. Fully Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps featuring the new hexagonal design ensure a prominent stance on any road. At the rear, LED expressive taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome make for a powerful conclusion. Automatic tailgate operation allows convenient opening and closing of the tailgate.



Luxury Line adds extra richness to the inherent elegance of the car. The chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and classically designed 19” light-alloy wheels shine an even brighter spotlight on the elegance of the exterior design.



The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxurious comfort. The exquisitely embossed X logo in the elegant chrome located on the doors and the centre console is a true eye-catcher. The interior is well thought out with more space than ever before. A clever concept provides numerous easily accessible storage compartments. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised cabin noise insulation, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sunblind and enlarged panoramic roof.



Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 550 litres extendable to 1,600 litres, thanks to a 40/20/40 split including through-loading system. Interior details in Luxury Line such as leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar grain grey all catch the eye.



The all-new BMW X3 comes with game-changing technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Rear-view camera with Park Assist assists in parking or maneuvering into parallel or lateral space. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.



The all-new BMW X3 is equipped with an extensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, Apple Car Play®, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.



The innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offers considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, it blends maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds.



The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the all-new BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.



The all-new BMW X3 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.



BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the all-new BMW X3. These service packages cover all routine service and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres. These include original BMW parts required for routine service work irrespective of how many times the service is done. The all-new BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that covers the car additionally from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Thus, the car is covered for warrantable repairs for up to six years without any mileage limitations.

