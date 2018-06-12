Arm
Over the last five years, we’ve seen CPU performance on smartphones increase an average of 20+ percent every year without compromising battery life. However, the same cannot be said for laptops, which have struggled to adapt to a slowing Moore’s Law over the last few years, delivering annual performance gains averaging only single-digit percentages while failing to enable any significant increases in battery life.
The new Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, based on DynamIQ technology, delivers laptop-class performance while maintaining the power efficiency of a smartphone. We've already seen the success of the recently launched Arm-based Windows10 PCs, delivering unimaginable 20-plus hours of battery life, a true LTE connected PC, and a trusted Windows app ecosystem. Building on that momentum, the new Cortex-A76 CPU brings choice and flexibility to consumers from a trusted architecture, delivering the 35 percent y-o-y performance gain along with 40 percent improved efficiency.
The new Cortex-A76 also delivers 4x compute performance improvements for AI/ML at the edge, enabling responsive, secure experiences on PCs and smartphones. This level of performance, power efficiency, and flexibility changes how consumers engage with their new PCs giving them more power to accomplish what they want to, whenever and wherever they want to accomplish it.
For more in-depth technical details on the Cortex-A76, visit our blog.
Mali-G76: High-performance gaming, cross-platform experiences
The gaming market is expected to reach $137.9 billion in 2018, making it one of the largest revenue markets globally and a key driver in increasing consumer performance demands as they look to satisfy their thirst for high-end gaming on-the-go. The Mali-G76 gives developers and consumers what they want by delivering 30 percent more efficiency and performance density. These generational enhancements provide developers with more performance headroom to bring more high-end gaming titles to mobile app ecosystems and enable them to write new apps that integrate augmented and virtual reality into our everyday lives.
For more in-depth technical details on the Mali-G76, visit our blog.
Mali-V76: Enabling the ultimate UHD immersive experience
As the world moves towards UHD 8K content, we’re ensuring our IP will support encoding and decoding for content on smartphones and other devices. The Mali-V76 supports 8K decode up to 60fps or four 4K streams at 60fps giving consumers the opportunity to stream four movies, record video while video conferencing, or watch four games in 4K. And at lower resolutions, and still at full HD, Mali-G76 will support up to 16 streams of content, creating a 4×4 video wall, a very popular use case in the Chinese market.
For more in-depth technical details on the Mali-V76, visit our blog.
This is only the beginning
Mobility is freedom – freedom from wires, freedom to be flexible in working, freedom from not having to recharge your mobile device after a day’s worth of use, freedom to choose how you want to connect to make sure you are ready for the 5G revolution.
