Increasing complexity of end products is challenging the design parameters for high power supplies: these require higher power and more efficiency in an even smaller space. Semiconductor devices are essential to the operation and performance of modern switched mode power supplies (SMPS). Over the last years, a trend towards surface mount devices (SMD) has been emerging. Thermal management of the present-day SMD-based SMPS designs still remains a barrier to efficiency. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) offers Double DPAK (DDPAK), the first top-side cooled SMD package, addressing high power applications such as server, telecom, solar and high-end PC power. This new packaging solution enables fast switching and high efficiency in reduced size and weight with a minimized total cost of ownership.



The innovative top-side cooled package exceeds the industry’s quality requirements. Thanks to the innovative top-side cooling concept, it further shapes the high power SMPS market. The features of DDPAK get combined with the benefits of the already existing high voltage technologies of 600V CoolMOS™ G7 SJ MOSFET and CoolSiC™ Schottky Diode 650V G6. The thermal decoupling of the printed circuit board and semiconductor enables higher power density or longer system lifetime.



DDPAK offers industry-leading performance as an SMD alternative for high power SMPS designs. Its four-pin configuration allows for separate pin source-sense to deliver undisturbed signal to the driver. Thus, it provides higher efficiency at full load.



Infineon enables optimized system solutions for high power designs by combining its CoolMOS G7 with CoolSiC G6 and EiceDRIVER™ families.



Availability

600V CoolMOS G7 SJ MOSFET and CoolSiC Schottky Diode 650V G6 with DDPAK packaging are available now. More information is available at www.infineon.com/smd-topsidecooling.



Infineon at the PCIM 2018

At the PCIM 2018 tradeshow, Infineon is presenting leading edge technology for efficient systems in industrial, consumer and automotive applications. Infineon’s demos for empowering a world of unlimited energy are presented at booth #412 in hall 9 (Nuremberg, Germany, 5-7 June 2018). Information about the PCIM show highlights is available at www.infineon.com/pcim.