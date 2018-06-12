Breakthrough Management Group International (BMGI)
Bosch, an automotive component manufacturer and IoT services provider along with BMGI, a global management consulting firm have entered into a strategic partnership to provide lean management services to Indian corporates.
The program was conducted on Bosch’s manufacturing site at Adugodi in Bangalore to provide participants with real life simulation, they were given the opportunity to use real machines and create new plant layouts using lean principles. Mr. K Y Balaji, a participant from Titan, at the lean workshop stated, “The program provided excellent in-depth learning of new methods, with hands-on practice and shop visit. I look forward to applying this knowledge at my workplace.”
|Image Caption : Participants from organisations such as Titan, Crown Paints-Kenya, Larson and Tourbo engaged in the lean transformation workshop conducted by BMGI and Bosch
