Bosch, an automotive component manufacturer and IoT services provider along with BMGI, a global management consulting firm have entered into a strategic partnership to provide lean management services to Indian corporates.



“We are happy to share Bosch’s successful lean production system with Indian corporates and this exclusive long-term partnership with BMGI, a recognized world leader in Lean Six Sigma methodology, is ideal. We are looking forward to conducting many successful programs in the future,” said, Mr Aravind Miya, Head of Lean, APAC at Bosch India.



Anurag Seksaria, Business Head at BMGI, stated that the first 5-day jointly conducted program on ‘Lean Transformation’ had been well received with participants from organisations such as Titan, Crown Paints-Kenya, Larson and Toubro, Lewa Nikkiso Middle East FZE etc.

The program was conducted on Bosch’s manufacturing site at Adugodi in Bangalore to provide participants with real life simulation, they were given the opportunity to use real machines and create new plant layouts using lean principles. Mr. K Y Balaji, a participant from Titan, at the lean workshop stated, “The program provided excellent in-depth learning of new methods, with hands-on practice and shop visit. I look forward to applying this knowledge at my workplace.”