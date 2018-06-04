Bombay Caterers Association

First ever vegetarian catering institute across India

First of Its kind institute for outdoor catering industry In India Bombay Caterers Association (BCA) opened Institute of Catering Technology & Event Management (ICTEM) at Angels Education Trust, Sion (W), Mumbai. This is the first ever vegetarian catering institute offering various courses. This is also the first institute for outdoor catering industry in India.



ICTEM was inaugurated by BCA Founder Mr. Krishna Kamath on the eve of Thursday 31st May 2018. The office was inaugurated by Trustees of Angels Education Trust. Computer Lab was inaugurated by Mr. Chandrakant Sheth. Kitchen Lab was inaugurated by Mr. Gokuldas Parekh and classroom was inaugurated by Mr. Satish Kamath, Secretary – BCA and Mr. Samir Parekh, Treasurer – BCA.



ICTEM offers multiple courses which include Training Chef (Duration: 3 Months), Food & Service Trainee (Duration: 3 Months), Assistant Catering Manager (Duration: 6 Months), Live Counter (Duration 3 Months), Meetings & Event Planner (Duration: 6 Months), Catering & Event Planner (Duration 1 Year). These courses will commence in July 2018 for which admissions are already open.



ICTEM is associated with Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Govt. of India. Institute of Catering Technology & Event Management is the pioneer in establishing the first institute across India to impart education and provide certified courses to the aspirants in outdoor catering & event industry. ICTEM is affiliated with Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) under National Skill Development Corporation. It is also affiliated with Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for certification of Food Safety Supervisor (FSS).



Various establishments like School Catering, Commercial Catering, Industrial Catering, Hospital Catering, Outdoor Catering, Social Catering, Welfare Catering, Centralized Kitchen, Banqueting, Event Industry etc. will be benefited by FSSAI.



Bombay Caterers Association (BCA) has undertaken a mission to train employers & caterers to reach levels of certified standardization. BCA has launched India’s first pure vegetarian institute for the unskilled labours of the caterers. The courses are specially crafted and designed as per the needs of the Outdoor Catering Industry, which are approved by Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council.



BCA’s various objectives include: To develop vocational and career based programs and get them recognized through the local, national and international authority/board/university, to establish education study centres at Pan-India level, to develop industry-related curriculum as well as provide placement opportunities by establishing network with the industry at various stages.



Founded by first generation entrepreneur, Mr. K. M. Kamath in 1973, BCA has heralded the rise of new catering techniques along with involving in social & philanthropic activities. For further information please contact: Email: [email protected] , Web: www.ictem.in