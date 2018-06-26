BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has released a strategy deployment platform called HoshinX™. This comprehensive platform will serve as a medium to align leadership, middle management and team members around shared goals.



Dr. Shubhrangshu Barman Roy, BMGI’s Business Head and a leading expert on lean practices and production systems, headed this development. He said, “We have successfully initiated the deployment with MNCs in India and are looking forward to replicating the same across globally. We are currently in talks with a number of major corporates who are sensing and realising the immense potential of this platform and are looking forward to deploy it.”

“HoshinX™ is a powerful solution which supports Hoshin planning and is an all-in-one strategy deployment platform designed to have a positive impact on business. Today 9 out of 10 organisations struggle to implement strategy. HoshinX™ enables successful deployment of strategy in organisations by providing line of sight and comprehensive dashboards on the strategic parameters,” commented Mr. Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director at BMGI.