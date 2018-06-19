BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with G-Square, a fintech start-up firm specialising in data analytics and business solutions.



“We have decided to provide our BFSI clients with a one-stop solution to latest available technology and to identify the top technology fintech providers in the field. We are happy to have tied up with G-Square, a very niche and specialised firm in artificial intelligence-based data analytics, exclusively for BFSI firms. We believe that by combining our expertise in problem solving with G-Square’s proficiency in big data analytics, we’ll be able to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients and help them significantly improve sales growth, enhance customer experience and optimise processes using statistically validated directional insights,” expressed Mr Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director, BMGI.

“We are happy to have partnered with a world leader in operational excellence like BMGI. We believe that our common stance on the importance of big data analytics in today’s world will ensure a long successful alliance,” said Mr Gurpreet Singh, Director at G-Square.