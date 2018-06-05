BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has proposed a new internship program, wherein they plan to hire up to six interns from BITS Pilani, one of the top 10 engineering schools in the country.

“We are looking forward to piloting this program with BITS Pilani, and developing it as a platform to provide appropriate guidance and training to future young leaders. BMGI has typically shied away from internship programs due to the short tenure of internships, not allowing a meaningful immersion. The BITS Pilani internship model involves industry exposure of over 5.5 months, providing reasonable immersion for students to learn the basics of consulting and take on some purposeful and impactful projects,” said Mr Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director at BMGI.

S Gurunarayanan, Dean – Practice School, Pilani, said, “We are happy that our students will have the opportunity to work with a renowned consulting firm such as BMGI, which is a Day Zero firm with several top management schools and engineering schools. We look forward to building a strong partnership with them over the coming years.”



Dr Shubhrangshu Roy and Mr Ambarish Raj, Business Heads at BMGI and alumni of BITS Pilani, said that BITS is home to a number of exceptional students and we are excited to begin this internship program and nurture the talent.