Introduces 4 new alt coins for crypto-to-crypto trading

Launches Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin

Plans to launch 20 new coins in the next 6 months

Aims to have more than 2,50,000 investors by December 2018

Launches an updated app with superlative user experience

Belfrics Group, India’s fastest growing crypto currency exchange and blockchain development platforms, today announced that it will resume trading operations on it’s Indian exchange by introducing 4 new crypto currency coins. The platform has launched Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin across all its global exchanges in Malaysia, Singapore, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and India. This will open up multiple trading doors for the Indian crypto currency enthusiasts who can now trade with global investors on the Belfrics platform. Belfrics traders can enjoy the crypto-to-crypto trading option starting from June 2018.



Jabeer KM, Group COO, Belfrics Group said, “India is a key market for us when it comes to crypto trading. With the launch of these new coins we are targeting a base of at least 2,50,000 new traders on our platform by December 2018. We understand that the RBI has reservations on trading in crypto currencies and digital currencies. But we are confident that they will be coming up with their own set of regulations for this industry. From our end, we are making sure that Belfrics Group is ready with multiple options for our Indian customers when crypto trading becomes regularized.”



Simplifying its offerings, Belfrics Group has also launched a dedicated app for live order-book trading of various altcoins, supporting the growing ambition of highly active crypto traders with an extensive range of tools and functionalities. Mr. Santhosh Palavesh, Chief Innovative Officer, Belfrics Group said, “The new Belfrics app will supports multiple crypto-assets and provides crypto-to-crypto trading enthusiasts with unlimited order validity and transparent order depth. The traders can now securely link their assets with our Belfrics wallet, which will give them a seamless experience to transfer their crypto currencies. The new app will be available for both Android and iOS users.”

Now that Belfrics Group’s crypto exchange platform is live across multiple countries, crypto traders will get multiple options to strategically carve out their trading strategy.