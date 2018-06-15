Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm Bajaj Finserv, has announced cashback offers on the festive occasion of Eid. These offers are exclusively available on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on product categories like Smartphones, LED TVs, Laptop and Refrigerators. Customer buying LED TV, Laptop and Refrigerator of any brand on No Cost EMI option can avail cashback of up to Rs. 2000. Customers stand a chance to receive a cashback of up to Rs. 1000 on selected smartphones.

These offers are available between 15th and 16th June and can be availed by the existing Bajaj Finserv EMI Card user. In order to be eligible for the cashback offer, the customer needs to pay the first EMI on time and the cashback amount will be credited to the bank account within 15 days.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is first of its kind portal that enables customers to shop from the gamut of products offered by the retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city. Bajaj Finserv has created this unique eco-system that aims to provide fastest access of products to its customer along with easy payment options.

Customer shopping on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store can get the same day delivery through the hyperlocal network of stores and merchants spread across the country. Bajaj Finserv EMI Store provides instant approval without any documentation to ensure a seamless experience for its customer.

For more details on EMI Store, please visit: https://bajajfinservemistore.in/