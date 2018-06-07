Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering its customers an option to buy health insurance products from some of the leading insurance companies in India and pay through no cost EMIs. Customer buying Health Insurance in categories like Individual Health Insurance, Family Health Insurance, Maternity health insurance, Personal Accidental Cover, Critical Illness Plan or Health Insurance top up can pay the premium through 6 easy EMIs.

For this, BFL has tied-up with the leading insurers Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Future Generali Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIA General Insurance Company Limited and Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited.



The offering from BFL is a positive step towards combating the problem of under-insurance in India, where customers either do not buy insurance or opt for inadequate coverage due to high premiums. By offering the facility of easy EMIs, BFL has brought comprehensive health insurance coverage within reach of many individuals who were risking their health and lives without any insurance.

Key Features and Benefits of health insurance options offered by BFL:

Premium on EMI’s:

6 easy EMIs for paying the health insurance premium enables the customer to manage their cash flow better along with an adequate health cover.



Health Policy from leading insurers:

Customer can opt for health insurance schemes like Bajaj Allianz Extra Care that provides a cashless facility in 3300+ hospital for a serious accident or an illness. Max Bupa Family First plan provides medical care for up to 19 family members with cashless claim in as low as 30 minutes. Tata AIG Medi Prime covers hospitalization, day-care treatment, and even in-patient treatment expenses are considered up to 60 days prior to hospitalisation and 90 days post hospitalization.



Application Process:

BFL is offering an easy application process for the customers health insurance policies at no cost EMIs. The customer just needs to fill an online application form with basic details and provide his/her consent for the company representatives to meet/call and explain the process further. Customers are then explained the insurance details in person/over the phone at the comfort of their home/office.