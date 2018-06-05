Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Senior citizens can now earn 8.75% on an investment tenor of 36 – 60 months

Existing customers will get 8.65% on 36 – 60 months tenor Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has revised its Fixed Deposit (FD) rate of interest to 8.75% for senior citizen and 8.65% for the existing loan and FD customers. The company is offering this interest rate under the cumulative option and on an annualised basis under non-cumulative option. The new Fixed Deposit customers would get 8.40% instead of 8.10% earlier.



Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has been accorded 'FAAA/Stable' rating by CRISIL and 'MAAA (Stable)' rating by ICRA which indicates the highest degree of safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal on the instrument.



In 2014, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit business started with an approximate book size of Rs. 200 crore, which as of 31st March 2018 stands at Rs. 7,569 crore. This growth is testimony of the exceptional response by the retail investor community and financial advisors.



Bajaj Finance Limited has introduced a special tenor scheme of 15 months for deposits starting from Rs. 1,00,000. Wherein the interest rate is up to 7.85% for new customer and 8.20% for senior citizens.



Features and benefits of Fixed Deposit:



Higher interest rates for senior citizens

Rate of interest for senior citizens increased from 8.40% to 8.75%, an increase of 0.35%



Minimum deposit and flexible tenors

Customers can invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit with an amount starting from Rs. 25,000 and get flexible tenor options from 12 to 60 months



Special tenor of 15 months

Customer planning to invest for a short-term but with a higher amount, can opt for the 15 months deposit scheme and earn up to 7.85% on deposits starting from Rs. 1,00,000.