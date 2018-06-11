Marriott International has opened its sixth ‘Aloft’ branded Hotel in India with the launch of Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. Located in Aerocity, one of New Delhi’s busiest and most cosmopolitan business destinations, the hotel offers a vibrant and stylish atmosphere and is conveniently connected to major hubs in the city.



‘Different by Design’, Aloft was created keeping in mind the needs of the next-generation traveler, bringing together tech and design to enhance the experience and provide innovations. The hotel’s 253 guestrooms are designed with a bold and contemporary tonality reflective of the brand’s philosophy. The urban design encompasses open spaces providing an environment of informality and opportunity for personal engagement. Food and Beverage offerings include the Re:mix lounge, the on-trend W XYZ® bar with regular ‘Live at Aloft Hotels’ music performances by local emerging artists and Nook – the all-day dining restaurant. With state-of-the-art business meeting facilities, the hotel is well equipped to host large conferences. Recreational options include Re:chargeSM – the fitness center and Splash – the outdoor pool bar and lounge.



“The Aloft New Delhi Aerocity is a significant addition to the brand’s distribution in India. With the recent milestone of Marriott International celebrating 100 hotels in the country, we continue to see huge opportunity for growth, especially for distinctive brands like Aloft.” said Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President, South – Asia, Marriott International. “The brand’s value proposition resonates with the new-age traveler who is looking for unique experiences and technological innovations that establish a ‘connect’ and make the stay match his lifestyle,” he adds.



The Hotel’s General Manager Suman Gahlot added, “We are extremely excited about the opening of Aloft New Delhi Aerocity. With spacious rooms, a vibrant atmosphere, music and technology, we expect the hotel to become the hottest city hangout, attracting both savvy travelers and young local professionals.”