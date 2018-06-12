Alcon Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Do your eyes often feel tired or do your contact lenses feel dry at the end of your long day? A new era of eye comfort is now within reach thanks to the new DAILIES TOTAL1® water gradient contact lenses. These unique daily disposable contact lenses were launched today by Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis. The lenses have a built-in ‘water gradient,’ an engineering breakthrough that helps make them so comfortable, nine out of ten DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lens wearers agreed that the lens is so comfortable they didn’t feel anything.[iv]
Discomfort is a common complaint among contact lens wearers – 44% of all contact lens wearers experience discomfort, dryness or red eyes.[v],[vi] Discomfort, at 48%, is the number one reason cited for discontinuing the use of contact lenses.6 This statistic is important considering 31% of contact lens wearers in the Asia/Pacific Rim alone stop wearing their contact lenses each year.[vii] People also lead busy lives – the average consumer spends more than 16 hours per day on all kind of activities – work, household chores, caring for others, or leisure activities – leaving no room for a contact lens that is uncomfortable.[viii]
“DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses truly offer consumers a remarkable wearing experience – once you try them on the eye, you’ll realize the difference,” said Panchali Upadhaya, Country Business Unit Head – Vision Care from Alcon India. “They are the contact lenses you actually can’t feel when wearing them and they maintain that high level of comfort all day. DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses can easily stand up to the test of very long days.”
During a clinical study, patients rated DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses an average of 9.6 out of 10 for insertion comfort, and 9.2 out of 10 for end-of-day comfort.[ix] DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses are specifically designed to address contact lens discomfort – they have the highest surface lubricity[x] (or smoothness) and the highest breathability (or oxygen transmissibility) of any leading daily disposable contact lens,3 delivering exceptional comfort that lasts all day.
“Our R&D Team developed DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses with two main goals in mind: reduce friction with the delicate tissues of the eye and provide the same level of comfort at the end of the day as when the lenses are first inserted into the eye that morning,” said Dr. Arindam Dey, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Alcon India. “Thanks to a totally new approach to contact lens comfort, our development teams were able to deliver these high-performing, water gradient contact lenses, which are designed to meet the needs of wearers’ demanding lifestyles in today’s world.”
The human eye blinks about 14,000 times per day, meaning the eyelid slides over the front of the cornea (and the contact lenses) roughly once every six seconds. Lubricity helps to minimize friction with the delicate tissues of the eye[xii] and at the surface of DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses, the lubricity reduces this friction and helps provide the breakthrough comfort of the lens.[xiii]
Maximizing the flow of oxygen
Nawzer Kerawala,
|Image Caption : Alcon Introduces DAILIES TOTAL1 Water Gradient contact Lenses – A New Era in comfort
|Image Caption : L-R: Mr. Dwight Akerman, Global Head Professional Affairs, Ms. Panchali Upadhaya, Country Business Unit Head Vision Care
