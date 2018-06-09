AirAsia India today announced their recruitment drive for Cabin Crew. Enthusiastic candidates from across India can be a part of the drive, which will take place in Bengaluru on 9 June.

AirAsia India plans to grow its family of Allstars as the airline gears up for rapid expansion. Talent acquisition and training have been one of the key focus areas for AirAsia in India.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. Pawan Setty, Head of People & Culture, AirAsia India said, “It’s no surprise we're growing rapidly every day, cabin crew are an integral part of our operations and represent our brand. We are bullish on talent acquisition and look forward to on-boarding top talent. At AirAsia, we offer career progression opportunity, in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure. AirAsia India is an #AwesomePlaceToWork and we are super excited about the growth journey ahead.”

AirAsia India started its operations on 12 June 2014, with an Airbus A320 and currently has a fleet of 18 aircraft with 20 destinations in India.

Stay tuned to our facebook.com/AirAsia page for more updates about the recruitment drive!

