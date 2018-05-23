India’s most diverse TV Reality Show, YES I AM has taken off in full flow. There are 12 city level auditions in almost all the major cities in India. A Mega Audition follows in two stages followed by the Grand Finale. It presents a fantastic opportunity for Indian participants to display their diverse talent in front of a worldwide audience. It could just be the ticket you need to achieve greater feats.



India has the talent, but the opportunities were always lacking. YES I AM aims to bridge this gap between ability and opportunities by providing all participants with a fantastic chance of winning the reality show contest. The credit for conceptualising this incredible TV reality show goes to Divaz Media & Films Pvt Ltd.



We shall now speak about the show flow and see how it culminates into the Grand Finale. The show has different preliminary auditions in 12 cities in India. The show organisers believe that the smaller towns in India have a higher degree of talent. Therefore, the focus is on conducting as many auditions as possible in the smaller cities of India such as Surat, Indore, and Bhopal.



Once the preliminary auditions are over, we shift our attention to the Mega Auditions. We have two of them to select the participants for the Grand Finale. We have not decided on the dates of the Grand Finale. We shall announce the same once we finalise it.



Let us talk something about the show. YES I AM is a unique reality show in which participants can perform a variety of items that they are proficient at. If you love singing and dancing, you can go ahead and have a blast. If you like to do one-act comedy shows, you are welcome as well. The best aspect of the show is that there are no age groups or barriers. If you have the talent to shine through, no one in the world can stop you from doing it.



India can match up to the rest of the world, but the lack of opportunities is what ties Indians down. YES I AM proposes to break all such barriers by providing every talented Indian with a chance to perform at the highest level. The bigwigs of Bollywood are keeping a close eye on this talent show as it can provide them with future entertainers. Secondly, catching the eye of the Bollywood megastars can define the future of these talented youngsters. YES I AM aims to bring such talent to the forefront and prove to the world that India is second to none.



Another aspect of this talent show is that it offers a promising social media platform for the contestants to interact. We realise that future of the world largely depends on social media. This talent show enables them to do so.

YES I AM would not have been possible without the active support of the following associate partners.

L P Savani Group of Schools (Surat)

Hotel Grande Royale (Indore)

Patel Group of Institute (Bhopal)

Dave Events (Indore)

BSC Retail Infra Soft (Ahmedabad)

FM Studio & Banquet (Mumbai)

Official Team

Production: Divaz Media & Films Pvt Ltd

Producer & Director: Mr. Aakash Jugraj

Project Head: Ms. Ujjwala Upadhyay

Website: http://www.yesiam.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YesIamStar

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YESIAMRealityShowOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9yyYKOSi6o