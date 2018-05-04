YASH Technologies, leading technology services and outsourcing partner for global companies, today announced the acquisition of C5MI, a management and operational technology consultancy firm. C5MI has extensive experience leveraging technology to deliver transformative business results across the manufacturing and supply chain verticals in Fortune 500 organizations and government agencies. C5MI’s industry domain and consulting expertise, coupled with YASH’s global reach and a wide range of service offerings and strong presence in the manufacturing vertical, will enhance their ability to architect specialized Industry 4.0 technology solutions and services to current and prospective customers. Additionally, YASH will significantly strengthen its ability to architect and deliver operational technology solutions that drive exceptional business results.

“C5MI’s extensive experience, domain knowledge, and ability to execute will ensure our clients to realize authentic business value from their digital transformation initiatives,” said Manoj Baheti, CEO & Founder, YASH Technologies. He added, “This acquisition will help further solidify our ‘partner of choice’ position in the global manufacturing and supply chain verticals.”

Operating as a business division of YASH, C5MI will offer the comprehensive range of lean services, manufacturing and supply chain optimization, enterprise blockchain, and Industry 4.0 solutions; independently and in collaboration with the YASH teams. YASH customers will benefit from the in-depth consulting and business expertise of the C5MI team in these areas.

Don Young, Managing Partner at C5MI, will assume the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at YASH Americas with immediate effect. Don is an industry veteran who has held leadership positions at the US Navy and an iconic Fortune 100 brand, before launching C5MI.

Welcoming Don to YASH, Bala Navuluri, Global COO, YASH Technologies said, “Don’s invaluable experience in business management and strategy, in conjunction with his proven abilities to drive exceptional results; will help accelerate the strong growth momentum that we are experiencing in the region.” He further added, “With an in-depth understanding of business innovation-centric information technology deployments, Don would also provide thought leadership that clients need in this digital world.”

With offices, delivery and innovation centres spread across North and South America, YASH is one of the leading IT services providers in the region. As COO, YASH Americas, Don will be responsible for driving customer acquisition, process excellence and an aggressive growth strategy. Under his leadership, the service delivery, business consulting, sales and client management teams in the region will strive to enhance customer experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Don said, “I am delighted to join YASH and look forward to working with the enthusiastic and talented team to take the company to greater heights. Strengthening the deep customer partnerships that YASH has fostered over the years would be my prime focus.”

The C5MI team will be transitioning to YASH as part of this acquisition. The integration of the team with YASH Technologies is in the process and likely to complete by the end of the month.

“We are excited to be part of YASH Technologies. Their commitment and long track record of delivering value to their customers make them an ideal partner for the C5MI team,” said Derek Dyer, Managing Partner, C5MI. He added, “C5MI’s strong business experience, coupled with YASH Technologies’ excellence in IT services consulting and delivery, will be a compelling value driver for our joint clients.”

