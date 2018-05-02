WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2018 investor conferences:
Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern)
Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Presentation: 4:20 PM (Eastern)
Date: Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Location: New York, NY
David Mackey, Corporate SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations WNS (Holdings) Limited,
Archana Raghuram, Global Head – Marketing & Communications WNS (Holdings) Limited,