WNS to Participate at Q2'18 Investor Conferences  

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2018 investor conferences:
 
Cowen & Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

            Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern)
            Location: New York, NY
            Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations
            Live webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
 
Robert W. Baird & Co. 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

  Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

            Presentation: 4:20 PM (Eastern)
            Location: New York, NY
            Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations
            Live webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com
 
William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

  Date: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

            Location: New York, NY
            Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations

  Media Contact Details

David Mackey, Corporate SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations WNS (Holdings) Limited,
,+1 (201) 942-6261 , [email protected]

Archana Raghuram, Global Head – Marketing & Communications WNS (Holdings) Limited,
,+91 (22) 40952397 , [email protected]>[email protected]; [email protected]

 

