WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2018 investor conferences:



Cowen & Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Presentation: 10:15 AM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations

Live webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com



Robert W. Baird & Co. 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Presentation: 4:20 PM (Eastern)

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations

Live webcast available on WNS’s website at http://ir.wns.com



William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: David Mackey, Corp. SVP – Finance & Head of Investor Relations