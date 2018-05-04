WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) in the Overall market segment for Customer Experience (CX) Services in the Travel, Transport and Hospitality sector.



“WNS is delighted to be named a leader by NelsonHall for CX Services in the travel, transport and hospitality sector,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Our solutions leverage deep domain expertise, proprietary technology platforms, high-end analytics, and digital transformation which help clients create competitive advantage. We are able to deliver differentiated capabilities in the travel vertical which enable our clients to reduce cost, increase operating efficiency, leverage large amounts of data, and improve the end-client experience.”



Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst with NelsonHall, said, “WNS was identified as a Leader overall based largely on its significant domain expertise and experience across the travel and hospitality space. WNS has developed a range of proprietary travel solutions, and is aiming to reach adjacent sub-segments and address similar needs across the wider travel ecosystem.”



In the NEAT evaluation, NelsonHall highlights WNS’ extensive experience across the travel sector covering key areas such as customer experience, revenue management, disruption management and decision support through analytics. The report highlights WNS’ technology-enabled solutions for the travel industry, including a proprietary suite of domain-specific tools, platforms, frameworks, and analytics models, and a custom-developed automation and RPA toolbox. NelsonHall also cites WNS’s portfolio of digital channel enablement for travel clients, including advanced social media analytics services and omni-channel delivery, and application of BI and analytics for campaign management, as few of the key strengths.



As one of the world’s largest travel BPM players, WNS partners with globally leading travel and leisure companies to drive business process transformation and improve competitive positioning. With over 8,000 professionals in the travel and hospitality vertical, WNS offers comprehensive customer experience focused solutions across sectors including airlines, travel management, car rental, global distribution systems, online travel agencies and hospitality. WNS’ comprehensive, next-generation technology suite of solutions, Travel TRAC™ enables travel and leisure companies to digitize their business process transformation, delight their end-customers with superior experiences, maximize operational efficiencies and ensure a healthy bottom-line.