Announcing the launch of an unprecedented collection of Denim Ikat by Shravan Gajam, son of Shri Gajam Anjaiah (Padmashri Awardee), solely crafted from Handwoven warp-faced Denim fabric using Ikat weaving technique from family-run craft units in Telangana, India. Weaver Soul currently has one studio in Hyderabad and soon plans to expand to other cities. Weaver Soul also sells online on their website www.weaversoul.com.

Because of the desire to preserve the Ikat art form, the fabric Denim Ikat is born. Abstract Ikat motifs are used with different shades of Indigo and Off-white colour on the Denim fabric. Beyond imagination is Denim Ikat and the concept mapped us to enter the easiest part of our daily wear commonly known as Jeans. Denim Ikat collection of Indigo Denim, done using Azo-Free Dyes brings together comfort & ethnic essence with a strong positive, sensual and disruptive style.

Collection of Denim Ikat is a blend of Cotton & Lycra. While cotton gives you comfort & ease, the stretchable properties of Lycra enhance unrivalled mobility, treating you like a free bird.

Weaver Soul collection is crafted with the most premium Denim and designed in all your favourite fits like – slim fit, loose fit, relaxed fit, casual top, jacket, dresses, skirts exclusively designed with the pace of your comfort. The collection consists of season's top trends such as stylish ripped, stretched and distressed jeans.

Weaver Soul has participated in India Runway Week fashion show with actress Ragini Khanna as the showstopper showcasing the Handloom Denim Ikat collection.

Weaver Soul is synonymous with top quality, authenticity and exceptional handloom prowess as it strives to bring contemporary styles and handloom weave to the same platform to create stylish everyday outfits. Our motivation is to revive an otherwise diminishing form of art while disrupting the supply-demand curve in the handmade/handloom industry.

‘Weaver Soul’ is founded in 2017 using artisanal fabrics that to match your day to day outfit requirement with fashion & comfort. Each of our exclusive creations is individually designed and crafted by our skilful artisans and is a sheer reflection of the rich cultural heritage that has faithfully been passed from several generations.

At Weaver Soul, the team works towards producing innovative and creative designs, coupling them with our unique weaving styles, patterns and motifs in order to cater to the ever-changing tastes, likes and sensibilities of the present contemporary generation.

Their unique creations are intricately woven with the best quality of textures, exotic fabrics, patterns and colours, ensuring that they are in tandem with the current fashion trends and styles in the market. They are made with rich fabrics that are beautifully decorated with elaborate designs, making it suitable for weddings, festivals and even for daily wear.



In an age where fashion is driven by industry, Weaver Soul brings you a step closer to a realm of handloom treasures and handmade excellence from the best of skilled weavers and designers, renowned for their creative innovations.

Weaver Soul has one studio in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad at Road #14. Also, the collection is available online at www.weaversoul.com.

