Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), the world’s leading provider of software solutions for the global film industry, has signed Aeon Entertainment Co Ltd (‘Aeon’), its first customer in Japan. Japan is one of the “top 5” film exhibition markets in the world by Box Office revenue.

Vista Group companies Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’) and Movio, will provide their respective cinema management and marketing data analytics software solutions to Aeon who operate 91 cinema sites throughout Japan comprising 774 screens.

The Agreement represents the realisation of a long-time goal for Vista Cinema, which has grown its global market share in the large circuit market to 38% over 20 years – but without the inclusion of Japan. The successful negotiation of the Agreement conducted over more than two years was achieved with the support of Vista’s in-market Business Partner VINX Corporation (‘VINX’), who will continue to work with Vista to execute the new Agreement including the deployment of Vista’s software and on-going support.

VINX has established a new cinema division with a focus on selling and supporting Japanese exhibitors. “Our partnership with Vista has initiated this new division within VINX and we’re very excited about the opportunity it represents. It is difficult to promote the foreign software package in Japan since we have developed customised systems for every customer. This partnership will allow us not only to expand our business together in Japan, but also it will help us enhance our global strategy. I am convinced that this Agreement will be the very first step of a great development and success for the Japanese cinema industry,” says Toshiya Fujita, President of VINX.

“With perseverance, determination and hard work and with the support of our partner VINX Corporation, we’ve finally realized our long-term goal of establishing the Vista brand in Japan,” said Kimbal Riley, Chief Executive of Vista Group. “With the implementation of Vista Cinema’s industry-leading cinema management software system and Movio’s unsurpassed marketing data insights and solutions, Aeon will absolutely enhance its leadership position. We are humble and grateful to partner with an organization with the reputation and standing that Aeon holds in Japan and our experience of Aeon is that they are a devoted and extraordinary team of cinema professionals.”

The combination of Vista Loyalty and Movio is the high-end solution choice for Aeon; the integration of the two products enhances the capture of data and marketing analytics and audience insights to enable the execution of optimally-targeted and integrated marketing campaigns. Aeon’s Loyalty program and Box Office return is expected to accelerate using Vista Loyalty and Movio together.

The roll-out of the Vista Cinema and Movio solutions for Aeon will be completed by February 2020.

About VINX Corporation

VINX Corp has been assisting the retailing IT revolution in Japan and leading the standardization of retail systems as an expert in IT. VINX keeps creating innovative products and services by taking advantage of the know-how and long experience gained since 1991 in the retail industry while also providing high quality IT services to domestic and foreign countries, bringing together the power of the Fujisoft Group. With more than 1,250 employees, VINX has developed ‘Cross-border IT Solutions’ to solve overseas issues related to the IT of retailing companies, boasting Japanese quality and providing network construction among Japanese, Chinese and other Asian countries. To fully support the ‘China and ASEAN Strategy’ of the Japanese retailing industry, VINX has established affiliates in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and has expanded businesses in Asia to carry out offshore development in the field, and equipment procurement in local areas.

Website: www.vinx.co.jp

About Vista Group International

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX & ASX: VGL). The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Cinema, the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange (connecting the movie industry to simplify the promotion and sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer ‘go to’ portal for movie information) provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and Romania.

Website: www.vistagroup.co

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited

About Vista Entertainment Solutions

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (‘Vista Cinema’) is the world leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than 90 countries around the world and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is head-quartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Website: www.vista.co

Twitter: @VistaCinema

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-entertainment-solutions

About Movio

Movio, a company of Vista Group International (NZX & AXS: VGL), is the global leader in marketing data analytics and campaign management solutions, revolutionizing the way the film industry interacts with moviegoers. With a global database of over 100 million moviegoers, 750 million behavioral and transactional records and more than 5000 movie titles, Movio is the world’s most comprehensive source of moviegoer data. The company’s investment in data science and machine learning has produced market-leading technologies that redefine the possibilities of movie marketing. Movio empowers marketers to connect moviegoers with their ideal movie via online and offline channels, and link campaign data with actual ticket purchases to close the loop and measure campaign effectiveness.

Website: www.movio.co

Twitter: @MovioHQ

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/movio

