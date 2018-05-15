Vidyashilp Academy launched the Atal Tinkering Laboratory, by presenting student projects to the esteemed academia, Prof. S. Mohan, an Emeritus Professor at Center for Nano Science and Engineering, IISc (Honorary Scientific Consultant to Government of India), Prof. Anita Kurup from NIAS, leading the National Gifted Education program in India and the school’s Parent Advisory member Mr. Kumar Nagraj who is the founder of Science Adda, an experiential and multimedia gallery of science concepts.

The Government of India has introduced Atal Tinkering Mission with the intention of promoting design thinking, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing while boosting children’s curiosity, creativity and imagination.

Students’ common refrain stating “Am I ever going to use this in the real world?” is answered in the laboratory’s makerspace hands-on learning environment. Students apply textbook theories in solving real-world problems the same way professionals do – by brainstorming, creating and collaborating with peers.

Atal Tinkering Laboratory gives children access to world class STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) equipment such as open source microcontroller boards, sensors, 3D printers and computers.

Speaking on the school’s induction of the Atal Innovation Mission, Kiran Pai, Director of Vidyashilp Academy, said, “Critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills are skills that prepare children for life, no matter what profession they choose. The Atal Tinkering Lab fortifies our mission of promoting these vital skills at school, while keeping the spirit of creativity and scientific inquiry in focus.”

Kalai Selvi, Head of School, Vidyashilp Academy noted, “Vidyashilp Academy is committed to offer learning experiences that would spike curiosity in children, nurture problem solving abilities and develop perspectives that are varied. Completing two decades of our journey, we are happy to share that the school’s vision in creating a learning environment that nurtures absolute self-confidence and social responsibility in every single child continues to receive its endorsement from students, parents, teachers and educators across the globe. Our commitment to nurture critical and creative thinking among children will gain its momentum with the Atal Tinkering Lab. We are confident that this lab will enable our students to establish relationship between various domains of knowledge and find better ways to deal with challenges around.”