VIBGYOR Group of Schools

The results of Class 10 equivalent International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and class 11 & 12 A level exams, held in March 2018 were announced recently. VIBGYOR Group of Schools which has several students appearing for the same across Mumbai, Pune & Vadodara have delivered a 100% result with individual students scoring as many as 8 A*. With 93% Manas Rambhia is the topper at the Goregaon School (Mumbai). Mahika Kukdey was the topper with a score of 93% in NIBM Pune, while Maahi Patel topped the Vadodara school with 90.5%.



While congratulating the students for their exceedingly wonderful performance, Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “It’s a proud moment for all at VIBGYOR! Our students have indeed put up an impressive performance once again with their outstanding results. We are proud of our faculty who have been instrumental in establishing a high standard of academic excellence and upholding the success rate constantly over the years. It is sheer testimony to the fact that VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues to invest in the development of young minds, the future of our nation.”



Detailed results:

VIBGYOR High – NIBM

GRADE 10 – IGCSE

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved 1st Mahika Kukdey 93% 8 A* 1st Harish Rudrawar 93% 6 A* 2nd Mahima Goyal 92.8% 6 A* 3rd Trisha Bannerjee 92.5% 8 A* 3rd Maansi Shah 92.5% 7 A* A Level

Rank Name of Student No of A*s achieved Score 1st Mohak Mujoo 4 A* 93 2nd Mohammed Zajeer Ahmed 3 A* 91 3rd Bharath Variar 2 A* 88 Mumbai

GRADE 10 – IGCSE

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved 1st Manas Rambhia 93% 7 A* and 1A 2nd Trisha Nerurkar 92% 6A* and 2A 3rd Suraj Gupta 90.38% 5A* and 3A VIBGYOR High – Vadodara GRADE 10 – IGCSE

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved 1st PATEL MAAHI DHAVAL 90.75% 6A* , 1A and 1B 2nd PATEL SHRUTI RUTANJU 84.88% 4A*, 3A and 1C 3rd PATEL DEV DHARMESH 84.50% 3 A*, 4A and 1C