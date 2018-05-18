VIBGYOR Group of Schools Delivers a 100 Percent in IGCSE Results
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The results of Class 10 equivalent International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and class 11 & 12 A level exams, held in March 2018 were announced recently. VIBGYOR Group of Schools which has several students appearing for the same across Mumbai, Pune & Vadodara have delivered a 100% result with individual students scoring as many as 8 A*. With 93% Manas Rambhia is the topper at the Goregaon School (Mumbai). Mahika Kukdey was the topper with a score of 93% in NIBM Pune, while Maahi Patel topped the Vadodara school with 90.5%.
While congratulating the students for their exceedingly wonderful performance,Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “It’s a proud moment for all at VIBGYOR! Our students have indeed put up an impressive performance once again with their outstanding results. We are proud of our faculty who have been instrumental in establishing a high standard of academic excellence and upholding the success rate constantly over the years. It is sheer testimony to the fact that VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues to invest in the development of young minds, the future of our nation.”