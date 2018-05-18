VIBGYOR Group of Schools Friday, May 18, 2018 6:50PM IST (1:20PM GMT)   VIBGYOR Group of Schools Delivers a 100 Percent in IGCSE Results   Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The results of Class 10 equivalent International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and class 11 & 12 A level exams, held in March 2018 were announced recently.  

The results of Class 10 equivalent International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and class 11 & 12 A level exams, held in March 2018 were announced recently. VIBGYOR Group of Schools which has several students appearing for the same across Mumbai, Pune & Vadodara have delivered a 100% result with individual students scoring as many as 8 A*. With 93% Manas Rambhia is the topper at the Goregaon School (Mumbai). Mahika Kukdey was the topper with a score of 93% in NIBM Pune, while Maahi Patel topped the Vadodara school with 90.5%.
 
While congratulating the students for their exceedingly wonderful performance, Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “It’s a proud moment for all at VIBGYOR! Our students have indeed put up an impressive performance once again with their outstanding results. We are proud of our faculty who have been instrumental in establishing a high standard of academic excellence and upholding the success rate constantly over the years. It is sheer testimony to the fact that VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues to invest in the development of young minds, the future of our nation.”
 
Detailed results:
 

VIBGYOR High – NIBM
 

GRADE 10 – IGCSE
 

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved
 1st Mahika Kukdey 93% 8 A*
 1st Harish Rudrawar 93% 6 A*
2nd Mahima Goyal 92.8% 6 A*
3rd Trisha Bannerjee 92.5% 8 A*
3rd Maansi Shah 92.5% 7 A*

 A Level
 

Rank Name of Student No of A*s achieved Score
1st Mohak Mujoo 4 A* 93
2nd Mohammed Zajeer Ahmed 3 A* 91
3rd Bharath Variar 2 A* 88

Mumbai
GRADE 10 – IGCSE
 

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved
 1st Manas Rambhia 93% 7 A* and 1A
2nd Trisha Nerurkar 92% 6A* and 2A
3rd Suraj Gupta 90.38% 5A* and 3A

VIBGYOR High – Vadodara

GRADE 10 – IGCSE
 

Rank Name of Student Score No of A*s achieved
1st PATEL MAAHI DHAVAL 90.75% 6A* , 1A and 1B
2nd PATEL SHRUTI RUTANJU 84.88% 4A*, 3A and 1C
3rd PATEL DEV DHARMESH 84.50% 3 A*, 4A and 1C

