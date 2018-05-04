Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC)

Key Highlights The investiture of the Chair follows the establishment of the Rajesh Wadhawan Professorship at the University in May 2017

The Chair has been instituted in commemoration of the WGC Group’s founder and his vision of economic equitability

Professor Gregory H. Bauer has been nominated as the permanent faculty for the Rajesh Wadhawan Chair The Simon Business School at the University of Rochester announced the establishment of the Rajesh Wadhawan Chair for Development Economics. The investiture is in commemoration of the WGC Group’s founder and his vision of economic equitability.



Over the last three decades, the WGC Group has been at forefront of developing solutions for financial inclusion of the marginalized sections. The Chair is a part of its social investments to enable opportunities for the transformative progress of these communities. It is aimed to be a critical driver of new insights and enabling wisdom in the understanding of development economics. The WGC Group will continue to support the Chair’s curriculum by offering internships and other associations to students across its Group companies’ offices in India and the UK.



“Through the investiture of the Rajesh Wadhawan Chair, the Wadhawan family and the WGC Group reinforce their commitment towards creating a more equitable society. Their generosity will enable us to channelize analytical research towards solutions for inclusive growth. Through this partnership, we are hopeful of deepening our participation in the global dialogue for financial inclusivity,” remarked Dean Andrew Ainslie of Simon Business School.



Mr. Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman of the WGC Group, said, “The Rajesh Wadhawan Chair reinstates our founder’s legacy of doing business with purpose. As we take our partnership with the Simon Business School to the next level, we aim to shape a future of equitable progress and create a larger impact globally.”



Professor Gregory H. Bauer, Associate Dean of Full-Time Programs, Simon Business School has been nominated as the permanent faculty for the Chair. He was associated with the Bank of Canada as the Senior Research Director for Financial Markets. Professor Bauer has taught at the Simon School for 22 years. He is a four-time winner of the Superior Teaching Award from the Simon MBA program and a multiple winner of awards from the Executive MBA program. His research concerns international capital flows and the origins of financial crises.