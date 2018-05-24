MINI India

Maximum driving excitement with the new MINI 3-Door and new MINI 5-Door Hatch.

Live unfiltered with the new MINI Convertible.

Legendary MINI go-kart thrills, refreshed product substance and design with more driving fun than ever. The new MINI 3-door Hatch, the new MINI 5-door Hatch and the new MINI Convertible were launched in India.



The new MINI 3-door Cooper S, the new MINI 3-door Cooper D, the new MINI 5-door Cooper D and the new MINI Convertible Cooper S will be available at all MINI dealerships as Completely Built-Up (CBU) units from June 2018 onwards.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Authentic design, unique style and driving fun are timeless qualities that distinguish the iconic MINI. The new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible amplify MINI’s emotional design, go-kart like driving excitement and clever functionality. The launch of the new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible will further strengthen the exceptional position of MINI within the premium small car segment in India.”



The new MINI 3-door Hath, the new MINI 5-door Hatch and the new MINI Convertible reflect the progressive character and appeal of MINI with a more stylish and refined visual appearance, enhancement in standard equipment as well as technical improvement of engines and transmissions. Thus, upgrading the original product substance and highlighting the mature yet distinctive personality of MINI as the hallmark of maximum driving excitement in an urban environment.



The ex-showroom prices (effective June 2018) of the new MINI are as follows:



MINI 3-door Cooper D (Diesel) : INR 29,70,000

MINI 3-door Cooper S (Petrol) : INR 33,20,000

MINI 5-door Cooper D (Diesel) : INR 35,00,000

MINI Convertible Cooper S (Petrol) : INR 37,10,000



The new MINI 3-door and new MINI 5-door Hatch and the new MINI Convertible are available in 14 attractive colours:

Solaris Orange*, Emerald Grey*, Starlight Blue*, White Silver, Electric Blue, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Pepper White, Chili Red, British Racing Green, Moonwalk Grey, Caribbean Aqua**, Thunder Grey*** and MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue.



*New Colours | **MINI Convertible only | ***MINI 3-door Cooper S only



The new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible.

With a streamlined front end and muscular sides, the classic MINI profile is unmistakable. Compact on the outside, with short overhangs, plus lots of space inside – it’s as fun to drive today as it was back in 1959.



The new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible will be available in three new colours – Emerald Grey metallic, Starlit Blue metallic and Solaris Orange metallic. An optional Piano Black exterior is available for the Cooper S models where the LED headlight, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high gloss black instead of chrome.



The new MINI Logo now appears on the bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and remote control in all models. It reflects the new MINI brand positioning – authentic, flexible, timeless and more premium.



A modified design for the characteristic circular LED headlights makes the hallmark front view of the new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible even more powerful and expressive. A new lens design and complete LED daytime running light ring incorporates LED indicators that blink in a striking way. The optional Adaptive LED headlights include cornering lights and an innovative Matrix lights functionality that improves visibility without glaring on-coming traffic and other road users.



As a clear reference to the brand’s British origins, the rear light units of the new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible now appear in a Union Jack design.



Scoring high on functionality and aesthetics alike, the interior of the new MINI is every driver’s dream. The newly styled interior includes options such as Leather Chester Malt upholstery coupled with Malt Brown colour line, surface area of the doors and centre console finished in Piano Black. A completely new option of backlit interior surface on the passenger side fascia – the MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated – features a stylized Union Jack backlit by colours of the ambient lighting of MINI Excitement Pack.



The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice 12 selectable colours. It also includes the new MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the door.



Multi-function sport leather steering wheel now comes as standard and sports seats for driver and front passenger enhance the unique ‘go-kart’ feel. The optional panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.



The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inch and Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, now as standard. An optional touchscreen is also available in 6.5-inch with MINI Radio Visual Boost that serves as an aesthetic display for managing functions related to infotainment, telephone, driver and the vehicle. The selection and control is facilitated by a Controller in the centre console.



The optional MINI Wired package offers an 8.8 inch touch screen with Touchpad controller, MINI Find Mate, Navigation System Professional, MINI Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging, 2nd USB interface and a 20 GB internal hard drive for all media storage. Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with Wired Package and the 360 watts Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System with 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.



The new MINI 3-door Cooper S and the new MINI Convertible Cooper S are powered by 2.0 litre 4 cylinder MINI TwinPower Turbo petrol engine delivering 280 Nm of torque and a power output of 141 kW/192 hp. The MINI 3-door Cooper S has a top speed of 235 km/hr and sprints from 0 to 100 Km/hr in just 6.7 seconds. The new 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission is characterized by exceptionally dynamic gearshifts, enabling extremely sporty acceleration and manoeuvres without any torque interrupt. The shift by wire technology for automatic transmission comes with an electronic gear selector that is ergonomically shaped for more comfortable handling.



The new MINI 3-door Cooper S and new MINI Convertible Cooper S offer an upgrade of the new 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sports Transmission with shorter gear ratios, a differentiated gear lever, gaiter with red stripes and shift paddles on the steering wheel.



The new MINI 3-door Cooper D and the new MINI 5-door Cooper D feature a 1.5 litre 3-cylinder MINI Twin Power Turbo diesel engine delivering 270 Nm of torque and a power output of 85 kW/114 hp. It has a top speed of 205 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.



MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN modes. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, optional Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.



The new MINI is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres as standard.



The standard MINIMALISM technology includes Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

