Distribution of Humanitarian Aid Kits to 600 families in Khagaria district

TechnipFMC (NYSE and Euronext: FTI) under their flagship CSR program in India, Seed of Hope, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit organization, distributed Humanitarian Aid Kits to 1100 families affected by the flood in Bihar.



In 2017, large parts of Bihar were flooded between 12th to 20th August. Heavy rains in Nepal had resulted in a sudden increase in water discharge and flash floods in several rivers – Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla, Kosi, and Mahananda. More than 1500 villages were flooded in the twelve affected districts. Darbhanga and Khagaria are two of the worst affected districts in the state with thousands of families being displaced. Even almost a year later, situation for flood-hit families is still grim and people need support to restore their lives.



To respond to the ongoing need, TechnipFMC India aims to provide Humanitarian Aid Kits to 1100 families. Each kit consists of tarpaulin sheets, nylon rope, hand tools, blankets, water filter, kitchen set, plastic mats, bucket and a hygiene kit.



Commenting on the activity, Swayantani Ghosh, India CSR Head said, “At TechnipFMC, we are committed to the needs and expectations of local communities through long-term development initiatives focusing on children’s health/education, skill development for adults and environmental protection as well as donations and emergency aid to support natural disaster relief missions across the world wherever we operate through our CSR program. At different times, in different countries, we have partnered with non-profit organizations to contribute to relief missions for Nepal earthquake, Chennai flood, Uttarakhand cloudburst, Hurricane Harvey and so on. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity India, we tried to do our bit by helping families affected by flood in Bihar with basic necessary items to reset their lives.”



Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “As part of rebuilding lives of those affected by the floods, our efforts began with immediate relief and reconstruction work. We appreciate the efforts of TechnipFMC in supporting and contributing towards this cause. Their contribution has enabled hundreds of families to have amenities to basic needs in a disaster situation.”