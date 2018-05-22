Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, recently announced that Arjuna Awardee and medalist Sandeep Sejwal had joined Team Speedo India. By joining Team Speedo, Sandeep will be supported and sponsored by the swimwear brand at all the leading swimming leagues.

Having won the bronze medal in the 50m breaststroke event of the 17th Asian Games held in 2014, Sandeep Sejwal is now gearing up for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Indonesia later this year.

At the Speedo store in Gurgaon, Sandeep was seen selecting his favorite swimming gear from the brand’s Speedo Fit collection.

Sandeep, who hails from the capital, was encouraged by his mother to start swimming at a very early age. Swimming, which initially started out as an activity to keep busy with during the summer holidays, soon became a passion for Sandeep who was seen beating some of the best swimmers at the state and national level swimming meets.

After finishing his higher school education, due to the lack of infrastructure in New Delhi, Sandeep decided to shift his base to Bangalore to train under the supremely talented swimming coach, Mr. Nihar Ameen.

Sandeep also went on to make the country proud in various international meets such as winning two Silver medals at the Asian Indoor Games, winning one Silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Swimming Championship in 2009, winning one Gold at the Asian Indoor Games in 2011 and his bronze at the most recent 17th Asian Games held in 2014. Sandeep also represented the country at the Olympic Games held in 2008 at Beijing, China.

Sandeep Sejwal commented, “Summer is the best time to get in the pool and Delhi NCR now has some fantastic pools not just for professional swimmers like me but even for people who want to take a dip in the pool recreationally. Speedo as a brand is synonymous with swimming and it’s great to have their support which will help in motivating me to do my best at the upcoming Asian Games.”

Speedo has been an industry leader in swimwear right since its inception and has given countless breakthrough technologies in fabric and design for its swimwear range. Today, using technology created for the world’s top swimmers, Speedo brings performance, comfort and style to all who enter the water, whether racing for a record finish, swimming laps for better health or making memories at the beach.

To find out more about Speedo, visit www.speedo.com