The Brand Brewery, an experiential advertising and marketing agency, providing end to end branding and marketing services, won 2 prestigious awards for the country at global platform today.



It was awarded ‘The Red Globe for The Best Campaign in the World’ for its ‘Tata Salt Sehat Ki Chuski’ campaign at the prestigious 31st MAA Worldwide Globe Awards, held at Washington, USA yesterday. The agency for its same campaign was also awarded for ‘Best Product Launch or Re-launch Campaign’.



The Marketing Agencies Association Worldwide (MAA Worldwide) has represented the interests of Marketing Communications companies for over 50 years. Since 1986, the association has been an elite result driven global award programme recognizing the very best of the best Marketing Communications campaigns from all over the world.



The MAA Worldwide 2018 Global Summit hosted the 31st MAA Globes awarding 46 gold, silver and bronze category Globes, together with the highest accolade – The Red Globe for the best marketing campaign in the World. With a stringent shortlisting process, the entries were judged by 160 judges from the industry.



The award-winning campaign, ‘Sehat ki Chuski’ concentrated on the health of the Jagannathan pilgrims through a two day on ground activity consisting of distribution of Energy Popsicles (“Energy Pops”) made of Tata Salt, lemon, sugar and purified water.



An inimitable idea conceived specially to cater to the health of pilgrims in Puri- a group of devotees who endure a crowd of more than 15 Lakh on foot in humid weather and the possibility of dehydration-the “Sehat ki Chuski” campaign outdid itself with its humanitarian approach and far-reaching benefits. First executed in the 2016 Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, the campaign has made a repeated appearance at the pilgrimage since, owing to its emotional connect with the target audience. Recognising the campaigns’ underlying social intentions, the office of the Puri District collector conferred it with two prime locations next to the temple, an advantage given to no other brand present at the festival.



The fact that the administrators of the Rath Yatra have asked for a repeat of the campaign in 2018 again, is a testimony of its sheer impact.



Expressing joy at the company’s achievement, Pradyumn Tandon, Founder-Managing Director, The Brand Brewery, said, “We are elated to be associated with the very prestigious Marketing Agencies Association (MAA). It is a high point in the journey of our company, since were recognized with the world’s best and awarded the Red Globe, the highest accolade at the ceremony. I would like to congratulate team TBB for their hard work and innovation and our partner brands for their trust in us. We at TBB strive to offer such unique & innovative campaigns for the best brands in the world."



Praising the campaign designed by Brand Brewery for its exceptional insight Sagar Boke, Head – Marketing, Consumer Products Business, Tata Chemicals said, “We are delighted that our campaign used an innovative product to enhance the overall experience of pilgrims at Jagannathan Ratha Yatra – while bringing the attribute of salt as a key ingredient to prevent dehydration. The campaign got tremendous positive response on the ground helping us to reiterate Tata Salt’s brand proposition of ‘Desh Ki Sehat, Desh Ka Namak’. It goes beyond being more than just a tastemaker. These awards are also a testimony to compelling marketing work emanating from India that is being recognised on a global platform.”