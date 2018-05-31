Tata CLiQ
Tata CLiQ, Tata Group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform has further sweetened its second anniversary celebrations with the mega CLiQ CLiQ sale, offering whopping discounts of up to 70% across all the categories. The 4-day sale starts from June 1, 2018 to delight the customers with a compelling shopping opportunity to own their favourite products at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will be applicable across categories including electronics, smartphones, apparel, footwear, watches, handbags and accessories, jewellery, and luxury.
With a clutter-breaking CLiQ CLiQ campaign, Tata CLiQ invites its customers to LooQ LooQ and CheQ CheQ the ‘NEWest’ and ‘NOWest’ brands at unbelievable prices. The CLiQ CLiQ sale will allow customers to avail unmissable offers:
Apart from the massive discounts, the customers can use the SAVE10 coupon to gain an additional 10% off on the app* and SAVE5 for an additional 5% on the web across all fashion categories*
SBI Bank Debit and Credit card holders will get an instant 10% off on purchases*, which will also be applicable on EMI transactions.
We are also delighted to announce that we have 2000 stores in our QUiQ (phygital) network to provide seamless shopping experience.”
Tata CLiQ focuses on providing a customer-centric online shopping experience allowing customers the convenience to shop online through a seamless QUiQ (phygital) format that leverages both online and offline channels. Since its launch, the brand has evolved and come a long way to provide a compelling proposition for customers to buy their favourite brands across the length and breadth of the country.
