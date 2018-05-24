Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Limited announced today that its Board has appointed Shruti Shibulal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective May 24, 2018.



Commenting on the appointment of Ms. Shruti Shibulal, Mr. S.D. Shibulal, Chairman of the Board said, “We are delighted to appoint Shruti as the CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences. She has led the Company in several leadership roles over the past decade. Under her leadership, Tamara Leisure Experiences has over 600 keys in India and Germany. The Board believes she is the right person to steer Tamara Leisure Experiences towards scale and high impact business growth.”



Ms. Shruti Shibulal said, “I thank the Board for their trust and the honour bestowed on me. The hospitality industry is at an interesting crux of transformation and digitization. Our endeavour is to improve continuously and act as a benchmark for the hospitality industry in India and globally. Tamara Leisure Experiences has set itself a target of reaching 1000 keys by 2025 and we are on track with meeting this goal. We will work towards meeting several such challenging targets as we move forward.”



Earlier, Ms. Shruti Shibulal was Director Strategy & Development of The Tamara Leisure Experiences. Shruti is one of India’s next generation entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry and was named as 1 of the 5 World Economic Forum’s YGLs from India in 2017. She is a Trustee for both Advaith Foundation and the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, organizations involved in providing educational opportunities and healthcare assistance to underprivileged sections of society. She is on the Management Council of The Samhita Academy. She serves as a Trustee of the Women’s Education Project, an NGO providing mentorship and scholarships to young women in need of support. Shruti is also on the Advisory Board of ATREE <www.atree.org> (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment).