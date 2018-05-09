Symbiosis International University announced the admission of its newly launched programme, M.Sc. in Applied Statistics, with the launch of Symbiosis Statistical Institute (SSI).

Symbiosis Statistical Institute offers 2 years full-time Postgraduate programme in Applied Statistics in Pune, India. This programme will offer more hands-on training to learn new statistical methodologies and best practices in statistical analysis with applicable statistical software, internship and project opportunities to students, in various fields of Statistics for scientific decision-making.

The graduate aspirants from statutory/recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) at graduation level and with Statistics/ Mathematics at principal/ subsidiary level are eligible to join the curriculum this year. This year the batch commences in July 2018 which will consist of four semesters.

Aspirants who are planning to apply can do so by filling up the form online for the examination. Candidates will be evaluated based on their performance at the “Writing Aptitude Test (Technical and Academic)” (WAT) which will be conducted in Kolkata, Noida and Pune. WAT is a written test that will be scheduled along with a comprehensive Personal Interaction (PI). The last date for online application is 24th May 2018.

SSI is offering degree in Master of Science in Applied Statistics that is awarded by Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Data scientists, statistical scientists, data analysts or statisticians- no matter what you call them! Statisticians are basically a diverse group of people working on interdisciplinary ideas with one common thing, they use statistics to draw valuable insights from data.

Dr. Sharvari Shukla, Director and Professor of Symbiosis Statistical Institute, said “The course is commencing in July and we are very excited about the students of our very first batch. The major focus of the Symbiosis Statistical Institute is to train students to translate and apply statistical knowledge to solve real-world problems in various inter-disciplinary domains. Masters of Science in Applied Statistics shall offer modules, which are application oriented that facilitates learning statistical techniques, research methodologies and best practices in statistical analysis.”

The programme prepares students for career opportunities in varied domains such as Pharma Insurance, Finance, Automobile, Information Technology and many other sectors that will entail market research, forecasting and predictive analysis. It will also provide opportunities for students to be gainfully employed with National and International Research Institutes, Research laboratory, Academia, Non-Governmental Organizations, Consulting, and Doctoral Studies among other opportunities.

The campus is situated in an outstanding location at ICC off Senapati Bapat Road, which has a corporate ambience. The infrastructure is spread across a vast area of 138 sq.km.

For online application, please click here: https://siu.ishinfo.com/SIUDPGF/Register/Index.aspx