Study Khazana an online education portal is conducting a scholarship test on 3 June 2018 for students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII. Students getting 1st position will get Rs. 50,000 cash, the 2nd position holder will get Rs. 25,000 cash and Rs. 10,000 cash for next 10 positions as scholarship.

Scholarship test will be conducted online on the website www.studykhazana.com. For Class 9th and Class 10th at 12:00 noon and for Class 11th and Class 12th at 3:00 pm Student can appear in the test from anywhere using the unique id and password generated at the time of registration. There is no requirement of minimum marks scored in the previous class passed. The scholarship test will be of 2 hours. i.e., 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Each test shall consist of 100 questions of 1 mark each. All the questions shall be objective type. There will be sectional cut-off of 20%. And there will be no negative marking in the test. The test will consist of questions on English, Maths, and Science for class 9th to 10th and English, Business Studies, Accountancy, Economics and Science for class 11th to 12th.

“We are pleased to announce this scholarship program. The intent of the scholarship is to motivate the students to pursue education with zeal and achieve their educational objectives. Our core focus is to help children learn better and to make learning accessible and effective for everyone. We need to anticipate the future, especially when it’s about our students or youth of our country. The scholarship programme will encourage the students to grow more,” said CA Sana Baqai, Founder of Study Khazana.