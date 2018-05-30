Three battery sites totalling 30MWh including single largest installation of 17MWh part of a hybrid micro grid powered by Solar, Diesel and Battery Energy Storage

Deal marks formal entry of one of the world’s largest solar EPC into the Hybrid and Energy Storage space

Sterling and Wilson, an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, construction, manufacturing and energy services with over $1.5Bn in revenue has bagged its first large scale hybrid and energy storage turnkey engineering, procurement and construction order in Western Africa. Sterling and Wilson’s turnkey scope of work includes complete design, engineering, procurement, construction and O&M of a captive hybrid microgrid powered by solar, diesel and battery energy storage. This first of it’s kind project powering behind-the-meter clients in the educational sector in Western Africa will also play host to the continent’s largest battery energy storage project with 30MWh of batteries spread across three sites, including single largest battery installation of 17MWh.

Besides providing microgrid integration and enabling the educational institutions to get off the grid, the hybrid microgrid backed by the batteries would also provide uniquely designed one-day power autonomy to the institutions, thus enabling efficient operations, effective learning and allocation of a larger budget towards the school programs. Sterling and Wilson’s proposed hybrid and energy storage solution is expected to deliver an envisioned reduction of 137,170 metric tonnes of carbon footprint, equivalent to planting 3.5 million new trees.



Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Deepak Thakur, CEO – Hybrid and Energy Storage, Sterling & Wilson, said: “Lack of power supply is a primary barrier in imparting effective learning and development of any nation. We are extremely glad to have bagged our landmark first project in the hybrid and energy storage space, which not only consists of the largest battery installation in Africa till date, but also hopefully proves to be a marquee installation empowering future generations. We are confident of meeting the most stringent quality, safety and financial needs of our client given our combined global expertise of having delivered over 7GW of solar, diesel and gas based power plants on turnkey basis till date.”

Given its global energy expertise, Sterling and Wilson through its Hybrid and Energy Storage business unit has an extensive focus on where and how hybrid and energy storage solutions can be applied across the energy sector from centralized large fossil and renewable power plants, to data centres, C&I segments and remote settings such as Islands. The newly formed business unit is actively pursuing further opportunities in the aforesaid segments across Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia and Australia besides setting its sights on USA.