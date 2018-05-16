Tata Starbucks
It is finally summertime! Summer at Starbucks is all about rewarding yourself. Just one indulgent sip of the Starbucks Frappuccino® can instantaneously give you the summer feels. That is why, Starbucks has unveiled an exciting in-store activity line-up with the popular #AwesomeThursdays and uniquely charismatic and unapologetically bold, limited-edition Frappuccino® beverages for those looking to celebrate summer to the fullest.
The #AwesomeThursdays schedule for Thursday, 17th May is given below:
#AwesomeThursdays Schedule for May 2018:
To #GetTheFeels of those magical summer nights, treat yourself to the Midnight Mocha Frappuccino – the darkest Frappuccino featuring dark cocoa powder infused coffee. Blending black cocoa powder, java chips and Starbucks coffee with a layer of whipped cream, the Midnight Mocha Frappuccino is a-dream-come true for coffee lovers trying to escape the heat this summer. Inspired by the ‘jet-black’ food trend, using dark cocoa powder rather than milk chocolate, the Midnight Mocha is a Frappuccino that has decadent flavours and a rich velvety texture. With its striking black-and-white layers, be sure to snap and gram while you can because this #instaclassic will only be available for a limited time.
Unlock the summer energy with the returning favourite Alphonso Mango Frappuccino® to stay cool in the scorching heat. Alphonso mango and milk are blended with ice and topped with a swirl of whipped cream to give you summer in a cup! Add Java Chip for a rich chocolaty taste. Also returning is one of Starbucks’ star chocolate beverages – the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino® is an indulgent blend of chocolate, coffee, cookies and milk topped with delicious chocolaty whipped cream and a crunchy chocolate cookie crumble.
Starbucks has also added new mango dessert offerings to fuel your summer adventures. Whether you’re in the mood for a refreshing pick-me-up or an indulgent treat, Starbucks has you covered with their unique Alphonso Mangoes and Cream and the delicious Baked Mango Yogurt.