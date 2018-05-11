Snapdeal.com

Snapdeal launches Mother’s Day store to bring pocket friendly offers with great gift ideas to express your love. It has an interesting mix of items across categories like fashion, beauty & health, kitchenware, smart health products and gifting essentials. The mother’ day store has a special collection covering the following: Fashion – Let your mother make a style statement. Gift her beautiful embroidered sarees under Rs. 899 and footwear with up to 70% off that will add-on to her beauty. You can also go for kurtis priced below Rs. 599, perfumes that have minimum 30% off and sunglasses up to 70% off.



– Let your mother make a style statement. Gift her beautiful embroidered sarees under Rs. 899 and footwear with up to 70% off that will add-on to her beauty. You can also go for kurtis priced below Rs. 599, perfumes that have minimum 30% off and sunglasses up to 70% off. Smart health products – Take care of her health and help her stay fit by shopping fitness equipment and smart watches starting at just Rs. 599 and Rs. 499 respectively. Products such as running shoes with 67% off and fitness accessories like toning tube, yoga mat, gym ropes, starting from Rs. 99 make for a unique gifts.



– Take care of her health and help her stay fit by shopping fitness equipment and smart watches starting at just Rs. 599 and Rs. 499 respectively. Products such as running shoes with 67% off and fitness accessories like toning tube, yoga mat, gym ropes, starting from Rs. 99 make for a unique gifts. Kitchenware – Save her some time from shopping. Buy kitchen appliances and kitchenware with up to 60% off, and flat 15% off respectively. You can also buy bakeware like fancy tart and muffin moulds, and silicon spatula.



– Save her some time from shopping. Buy kitchen appliances and kitchenware with up to 60% off, and flat 15% off respectively. You can also buy bakeware like fancy tart and muffin moulds, and silicon spatula. Cosmetics – Skincare, hair essentials and cosmetics in general are loved by most women. Facial kits, facemasks, moisturizing creams, are available on Snapdeal with a minimum discount of 25%. For further information, visit: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/mothers-day