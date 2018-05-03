Snapdeal.com
Snapdeal has set up a one-of-a-kind ‘Shop-by-Skill’ store to allow parents to choose the right toys to help children between 1-8 years to develop critical skills. Several interactive and stimulating toys for children have been curated for every aspect of child development from visual, tactile and auditory skills, to fine and gross motor skill enhancement, language skills and those involving memory, social, creative and thinking skills.
The store has an assortment of over 1000 products. These include activity-based learning concepts, creative, constructional and problem-solving toys. Further, parents who feel their child has a knack/flair for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), can find robotics kits, solar kits, smart watches, laptops and scientific toy instruments that incorporate smart technologies.
The company has set its focus on providing easy and affordable access to contemporary learning and development products that are also whacky, fun and engaging.
Snapdeal spokesperson, said, “Children take cues from toys and games to learn simple and complex motor, social, emotional and interactive skills. We have built this dedicated store to open a plethora of options for parents who want to provide world-class learning opportunities for their children. We aim to bring more interactive toys that give a strong leg up to the growth of children.”
Here’s the list of skills that children develop at specific age groups and toys which support the development of those skills:
Below 1 year
Skills to develop: Auditory, Gross Motor, Tactile, Visual
Shop-by-skill store has several options for infants below 1 year. The toys have been specially curated keeping various critical life stage skills in mind like auditory skills, visual skills, gross motor skills, etc. The toys enable the infants to explore several objects by shaking, banging and using the objects correctly. These skills are integral for an infant’s development. The toys in this section can teach them how to stand without support, imitate words, repeat sounds, crawl forward on all fours, look at correct picture when object is named and so on.
Toys to buy:
1-2 years
Skills to develop: Auditory, Language, Motor, Thinking
Between 12 months and two years, toddlers start becoming more independent and do things on their own. They actively engage with others in their environment. These can enhance the skills of your child stimulating them and exposing them to age-appropriate challenges and experiences. Kids can learn many things like coordination, understanding directions, and social skills.
Toys to buy:
2-4 years
Skills to develop: creative, fine motor, language, social
The toys for this age group would enrich the creative skills, language skills and fine motor skills for kids between 2-4 years. The toys curated have exciting DIY options, colouring kits, fish catching game, kitchen set, among others to develop the pincer grips to pick up items, creative minds, understanding of cause and effect and sensory processing to name a few.
4-6 years
At the age of 4, a child’s skills will be advanced enough to enable the child to be ready to write, draw and tackle many more tasks on their own. It’s that time in their childhood when they would want to explore various things like hair braiders, DIY products and brain boosters and creative activity sets. During this stage, exposure to educational games and quiz games will help them develop an understanding of numbers.
6-8 years
Between 6-8 years, parents can help their child to develop a sense of competence. They can give their child the opportunities to master some skills like building models, making crafts and playing games like word war and memory games. At this stage, it is very important for parents to allow the young minds to grow. Games like chess, monopoly card games should be added to children’s playtime schedule too enable proper cognitive development.
Above 8 years
Skills to develop: creative and construction skills, problem-solving and strategy, social and emotional skills
Eight-year-olds and above like having the opportunity to solve problems on their own. They are able to concentrate on tasks for longer periods of time and try to use their own resources. The toys in these categories have been thought of keeping in mind the ‘must have skills’ for this age group. Parents can provide their children some interesting and challenging tasks like building block games, construction sets and cube puzzles.
Toys to buy:
