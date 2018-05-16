One month specialized course for candid wedding photographers

Prestigious “Wedding Photographers of the Year Awards for 2017-18” have maximum winners from Shari Academy

Shari Academy establishes its hallmark of 27th year in the field of photography

Girish Mistry’s Shari Academy shall commence Cinematography & Film Making Diploma Course of 14 months duration from June 2018 to September 2019. The fee will be Rs. 3.20 lakh per student, which is most reasonable.

Shari Academy offers an in-depth foundation in digital video production, right from principles, history, understanding video and cinematography, tools, lighting and light equipment, audio, editing, video storytelling, documentary, advanced editing, filming events, ad and corporate films, color management and video enhancement, etc. making 5 films minimum by the students, Taught by experienced cinematographers, with renown visiting faculty from films & cinematography field, with final projects to be screened in the presence of renowned Professionals.



Shari Academy is also offering one-month full-time diploma with an intensive course in contemporary wedding photography and high fashion portraits. Shari Academy had introduced candid photography in early nineties. The diploma includes a live demo on how to shoot candid wedding and classical fashion style bridal portraits with actual marriage set up. International award winners like Vivek Sequeria, Ranjan Zingade, and others, have, initially obtained this diploma. THE APPRENTICE DIPLOMA IN DIGITAL STUDIO PORTRAITS AND CANDID WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY IS OFFERED AT A SPECIAL PRICE OF Rs. 41,000/-.

Girish Mistry’s Shari Academy of Professional Photography and Digital Photography is having its headquarters at 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai. Shari Academy is celebrating its Silver Jubilee Year of professional photography. Though Girish Mistry is a handicapped person, he is a Visionary & Creative Artist in the field of photography and has been felicitated for many achievements during his illustrious career spanning over 37 years.

Shari Industry Partners include Sony Epson, Zeiss, Broncolor, Manfrotto, Kingston Technology, Spyder5, Mazda Imaging, GITZO, Photonics Enterprise, Photokina Digital and All India Photographic Trade & Industry Association. Mr.Kenichiro Hibi, Managing Director of Sony India has stated that Sony India is really glad to partner with Shari Academy, an institute devoted to inspire and inculcate photography culture in India.

Email: [email protected], Web: www.shariacademy.com