The School of Business Management (SBM) at NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Mumbai has earned AACSB Accreditation given by AACSB International (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), the world’s premier accreditation agency for business education globally. The SBM has joined the prestigious fraternity of business schools worldwide.

Announcing accreditation to NMIMS SBM, Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation officer of AACSB International, said, “NMIMS’ commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication – not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,”

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the School of Business Management to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.” said Bryant.

AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. AACSB International established in 1916 is the longest-serving global accreditation agency for the business schools worldwide accredits B-Schools based on rigorous evaluation process covering areas of strategic management, faculty and staff, learning and teaching and academic and professional engagement, AACSB represents the excellence in business education today.

AACSB accreditation puts NMIMS SBM in the Elite-7 B Schools in India along with IIM-C, ISB Hyderabad, TAPMI, IMT Ghaziabad, XLRI Jamshedpur and IFIM Bangalore. By virtue of this affiliation, SBM also joins a select 817 schools from 53 countries worldwide making it amongst the top 5% schools in the world. Being a part of AACSB Accredited fraternity, now SBM will get access to global network of resources, innovative approaches to research, curriculum development and student learning, gaining insights on issues of engagement from like-minded professionals, and learning from inspirational institutions.

NMIMS, established as a business school in 1981, has also been recently accorded Category-I status under Graded Autonomy Regulations by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India and NAAC Accreditation of A+.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business Delighted with this achievement, Prof. Ramesh Bhat, Dean-SBM said, “We are committed to focus on academic excellence using innovative approaches to deliver education and research and fostering the development of socially responsible managers with a global perspective. SBM has contributed to the leadership role in management education and research in India for more than three decades.

AACSB accreditation will help the School set itself apart, focus on a high level of quality, and earn global recognition. AACSB accreditation and our mission will assure all aspiring students who study with us they will receive the highest quality of education and organizations employing our graduates will get a professional of par excellence. We are proud to be a part of the global league of business schools and will continue to innovate and create impact with our unique engagement process.”

Prof. Bhat expressed his gratitude towards SVKM trust members, students, alumni, faculty, staff, friends & well-wishers and all other stakeholders for posing faith in the SBM Team and continuous encouragement to follow our mission and strategy towards making SBM leading business school in India.

Describing the seven years long accreditation process, Prof. Bhat informed that SBM started the journey in 2011 to accomplish AACSB Accreditation. The process enforced us to examine the mission, strategies, and action plan to achieve our goals. It not only helped us to focus on key parameters of performance and what creates excellence, but the journey itself has been a rewarding one in strengthening our systems and processes. The experience also helped us in developing our resolve to continue on our chosen path to make SBM internationally admired business school of academic and research excellence. With AACSB Accreditation in place, we are committed and remain accountable for upholding the standards, and put every efforts to fulfil what we have promised.